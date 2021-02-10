TCU basketball avoids Big 12 upset, rallies by last-place Iowa State

TCU avoided an upset on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs found themselves in a tight ballgame with last-place Iowa State, but prevailed with a 79-76 victory at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU (11-7, 4-5 Big 12) has now won two straight following a five-game losing streak. Iowa State (2-12, 0-9 Big 12) remains winless in conference play.

TCU junior guard RJ Nembhard finished with a team-high 20 points despite shooting just 4 of 16 from the field. PJ Fuller and Taryn Todd both finished with 11 points.

The Frogs were short-handed with freshman guard Mike Miles (sickness, not COVID related) sidelined. Miles is second on the team in scoring. Sophomore guard Francisco Farabello (COVID protocol) also remains sidelined.

With that being said, the Cyclones gave the Frogs everything they could handle.

With the game tied at 66-all with three minutes left, TCU took the lead on a jumper by guard Taryn Todd. Then Chuck O’Bannon blocked a shot on the defensive end, setting up a fast-break layup by Nembhard.

Nembhard drew a foul on the shot and converted the three-point play to give the Frogs a 71-66 lead with 2:21 remaining.

The Frogs stayed in front the rest of the way, essentially sealing the game with a fast-break dunk by Fuller with 24 seconds left. Nembhard heaved an inbounds pass the distance once he saw Fuller by himself on the other end, which ended up giving TCU a 79-74 lead.

Iowa State made it a one-possession game on a layup by Tre Jackson with 11 seconds left, but Jackson’s potential game-tying 3-pointer didn’t connect with 5 seconds left.

All in all, TCU escaped with a victory and it served as a familiar storyline for Iowa State.

Despite what its record suggests, ISU has played teams close with two losses against ranked teams within the past week. ISU fell 76-72 to West Virginia on Feb. 2 and then had a 79-72 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Cyclones also played a ranked Texas team tough last month, falling 78-72 in Austin on Jan. 5.

At the end of the day, those games counted as losses just like Tuesday night.

TCU, of course, will take it.