TCU adds QB Chance Nolan, former Oregon State starter

TCU is adding a quarterback with plenty of starting experience at the Power Five level.

Oregon State transfer Chance Nolan announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Tuesday, more than five months after he first put his name into the transfer portal.

Nolan started 20 games across his three seasons in Corvallis, including making 12 starts in 2021. Nolan opened the 2022 season as the Beavers’ starter but went down with an injury after appearing in just five games. As the team’s starter in 2021, Nolan threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 64.2% of his attempts.

For his career, Nolan has thrown for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while completing 60.8% of his throws. He also has 508 yards and five scores on the ground.

Nolan, one of the most-experienced QB options remaining in the portal, is entering his sixth year of college. He signed with Middle Tennessee out of the class of 2018 and redshirted his lone season with the Blue Raiders. Nolan played at the junior college level in 2019 and signed with Oregon State in the 2020 class.

And following an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, he is looking to close out his career on a high note at TCU.

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan (10) will play his sixth college football season for TCU. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

TCU gets much-needed depth at QB

TCU was badly in need of quarterback depth. With Max Duggan off to the NFL, Chandler Morris and Josh Hoover were the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Morris opened the 2022 season as TCU’s starter but suffered an early-season injury, allowing Duggan to take over. Duggan would go on to lead the Horned Frogs to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff. TCU upset Michigan in the semifinals before falling to Georgia in the national championship.

Morris should still be considered the favorite to start, but Nolan gives TCU another quality option and added depth at the position. Hoover, the No. 2 quarterback throughout, has appeared in just one college game — last season in mop-up duty vs. Tarleton State, an FCS team.

TCU will open the 2023 season at home vs. Colorado on Sept. 2.