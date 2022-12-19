TCU adds another SEC transfer with LSU receiver Jack Bech

TCU has added another SEC transfer in what’s become one of the biggest recruiting weekends ever for the Horned Frogs.

LSU transfer receiver Jack Bech announced his commitment to TCU on Twitter on Sunday night. Bech started multiple games for the Tigers in two seasons.

I guess that purple didn’t want to leave me just yet Time to Rock️ pic.twitter.com/35NjBFEIn7 — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 19, 2022

As a freshman Bech caught 43 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers dropped in the first year under Brian Kelly. Bech caught just 16 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown leading to him entering the transfer portal.

Bech was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and the No. 11 prospect in the state of Louisiana when he signed with the Tigers. The 6’2, 215-pound receiver can line up at tight end or receiver for TCU.

The Horned Frogs already secured a commitment from Alabama transfer receiver JoJo Earle on Saturday and Florida transfer corner Avery Helm. and Bech should be another player that can provide immediate production. Coach Sonny Dykes may not be done either.

The Horned Frogs are also in the running for Alabama transfer and former five-star recruit Tommy Brockermeyer.