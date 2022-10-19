TCS Presents the October goIT Monthly Challenge for Mental Health

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

With post-pandemic mental health challenges persisting for many, how can we help our friends, families, and colleagues who continue to struggle?

For this month's goIT Monthly Challenge, TCS has partnered with GE Power and The Jed Foundation (JED) to challenge students around the world to create a digital innovation that works to ensure healthy lives and well-being for all ages.

Here are the steps:

Register for this month's goIT Monthly Challenge.

Identify a need related to SDG #3.

Think of a tech-based solution.

Design a prototype, either on paper or online.

Create a 3-minute video pitch for your innovative idea.

Submit your video on this website.

What is the goIT Monthly Challenge?

The goIT Monthly Challenge is a recurring opportunity for classrooms to directly engage in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the goIT digital innovation.

In 2009, TCS North America launched goIT, its signature community engagement initiative.

The program's goal is to increase interest in STEM and Computer Science among middle school students in underserved communities.

goIT achieves this through mobile app development and mentorship from TCS employee volunteers. The curriculum is free and available for schools, non-profits, and other youth-serving institutions to help students engage actively in computational thinking by using a student-driven exploration of community-centered issues.

Participants are familiarized with design thinking through a problem-solving framework, critical experience while troubleshooting, effective teamwork, prototype wire framing, mobile app testing and public speaking/presenting.

Since its start, goIT has engaged more than 12,000 students and over 1,700 employee volunteers across 50 cities, resulting in 75,000 hours of high-impact skill building and computer science programming for students.

goIT is among several commitments made by TCS intended to inspire young people to pursue STEM education and careers. Visit https://on.tcs.com/goIT100K and sign up to learn more about goIT and our other initiatives.

