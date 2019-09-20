TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The factory Honda driver set out his stall in the opening 30-minute session, a 1m15.666s putting him eight-tenths clear of runaway points leader Will Brown.

In the second session the Argentine picked up where he left off in the first, pulling more than a second clear of the field with a 1m15.841s inside the first 10 minutes.

At the midway point in the session he dipped below his Practice 1 benchmark for the first time with a 1m15.659s.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Girolami then landed the hammer blow with a little over 10 minutes to go, a 1m14.163s leaving him 1.4s up as Friday action came to a close.

A last-minute Liam McAdam lap gave him the second-best time of the day, the MPC Audi driver having been just 11th quickest in the first session.

Brown (HMO Hyundai) finished up third fastest, two tenths behind McAdam, followed by John Martin (Wall Honda) who improved from eighth in Practice 1.

Brown's closest title contender Dylan O'Keeffe had a quiet opening day, the ASM Alfa driver sixth quickest in P1 and 10th in P2.

Qualifying kicks off at 10:15am local time tomorrow.

Watch all the Sandown TCR Australia action live and free from anywhere in the world thanks to Motorsport.tv.

Results – Practice 1

 38

Nestor Girolami (ARG)  

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:15.6664

 

 30

William Brown (Qld)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:16.5564

00.8900

 50

Tony D’Alberto (Vic)   

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:16.7969

01.1305

 11

Nathan Morcom (NSW)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:17.1506

01.4842

  7

Jordan Cox (NSW)       

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:17.1512

01.4848

  9

Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)   

Ashley Seward Motorsport      

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:17.1635

01.4971

100

Russell Ingall (Qld)   

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:17.4295

01.7631

 24

John Martin (NSW)      

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:17.6111

01.9447

 33

Chris Pither (NZ)      

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:17.9094

02.2430

10

777

Andre Heimgartner (NZ) 

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

1:18.0193

02.3529

11

 97

Liam McAdam (Qld)      

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:18.3421

02.6757

12

  8

Jason Bright (Vic)     

Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:18.4580

02.7916

13

 62

Bryce Fullwood (NT)    

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

1:18.5358

02.8694

14

  2

Aaron Cameron (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagen Golf GTI 

1:18.6748

03.0084

15

  3

Garth Tander (Vic)     

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:18.9203

03.2539

16

 34

James Moffat (Vic)     

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:18.9851

03.3187

17

 35

Alexandra Whitley (Qld)

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:21.8506

06.1842

Results - Practice 2:

 38

Nestor Girolami (ARG)  

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:14.1631

 

 97

Liam McAdam (Qld)      

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:15.6113

01.4482

 24

John Martin (NSW)      

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:15.6686

01.5055

 30

William Brown (Qld)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:15.8172

01.6541

777

Andre Heimgartner (NZ) 

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

1:16.1090

01.9459

 50

Tony D’Alberto (Vic)   

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:16.1236

01.9605

100

Russell Ingall (Qld)   

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:16.1416

01.9785

 62

Bryce Fullwood (NT)    

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

1:16.1935

02.0304

  3

Garth Tander (Vic)     

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:16.4175

02.2544

10

  8

Jason Bright (Vic)     

Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:16.6175

02.4544

11

  9

Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)   

Ashley Seward Motorsport      

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:16.6387

02.4756

12

 34

James Moffat (Vic)     

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:16.6712

02.5081

13

 11

Nathan Morcom (NSW)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:17.0852

02.9221

14

 33

Chris Pither (NZ)      

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:17.2324

03.0693

15

  2

Aaron Cameron (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagen Golf GTI 

1:17.6857

03.5226

16

 35

Alexandra Whitley (Qld)

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:19.8405

05.6774

17

  7

Jordan Cox (NSW)       

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:20.5523

06.3892

What to Read Next