TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

The factory Honda driver set out his stall in the opening 30-minute session, a 1m15.666s putting him eight-tenths clear of runaway points leader Will Brown.

In the second session the Argentine picked up where he left off in the first, pulling more than a second clear of the field with a 1m15.841s inside the first 10 minutes.

At the midway point in the session he dipped below his Practice 1 benchmark for the first time with a 1m15.659s.

Girolami then landed the hammer blow with a little over 10 minutes to go, a 1m14.163s leaving him 1.4s up as Friday action came to a close.

A last-minute Liam McAdam lap gave him the second-best time of the day, the MPC Audi driver having been just 11th quickest in the first session.

Brown (HMO Hyundai) finished up third fastest, two tenths behind McAdam, followed by John Martin (Wall Honda) who improved from eighth in Practice 1.

Brown's closest title contender Dylan O'Keeffe had a quiet opening day, the ASM Alfa driver sixth quickest in P1 and 10th in P2.

Qualifying kicks off at 10:15am local time tomorrow.

Watch all the Sandown TCR Australia action live and free from anywhere in the world thanks to Motorsport.tv.

Results – Practice 1

1 38 Nestor Girolami (ARG) Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R 1:15.6664 2 30 William Brown (Qld) HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30N 1:16.5564 00.8900 3 50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic) Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R 1:16.7969 01.1305 4 11 Nathan Morcom (NSW) HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30N 1:17.1506 01.4842 5 7 Jordan Cox (NSW) Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:17.1512 01.4848 6 9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic) Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:17.1635 01.4971 7 100 Russell Ingall (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS 3 1:17.4295 01.7631 8 24 John Martin (NSW) Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R 1:17.6111 01.9447 9 33 Chris Pither (NZ) Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault Megane RS 1:17.9094 02.2430 10 777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ) Kelly Racing Holden Astra 1:18.0193 02.3529 11 97 Liam McAdam (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS 3 1:18.3421 02.6757 12 8 Jason Bright (Vic) Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt Volkswagon Golf GTI 1:18.4580 02.7916 13 62 Bryce Fullwood (NT) Kelly Racing Holden Astra 1:18.5358 02.8694 14 2 Aaron Cameron (Vic) Melbourne Performance Centre Volkswagen Golf GTI 1:18.6748 03.0084 15 3 Garth Tander (Vic) Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS 3 1:18.9203 03.2539 16 34 James Moffat (Vic) Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault Megane RS 1:18.9851 03.3187 17 35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre Volkswagon Golf GTI 1:21.8506 06.1842

Results - Practice 2: