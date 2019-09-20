TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
The factory Honda driver set out his stall in the opening 30-minute session, a 1m15.666s putting him eight-tenths clear of runaway points leader Will Brown.
In the second session the Argentine picked up where he left off in the first, pulling more than a second clear of the field with a 1m15.841s inside the first 10 minutes.
At the midway point in the session he dipped below his Practice 1 benchmark for the first time with a 1m15.659s.
Girolami then landed the hammer blow with a little over 10 minutes to go, a 1m14.163s leaving him 1.4s up as Friday action came to a close.
A last-minute Liam McAdam lap gave him the second-best time of the day, the MPC Audi driver having been just 11th quickest in the first session.
Brown (HMO Hyundai) finished up third fastest, two tenths behind McAdam, followed by John Martin (Wall Honda) who improved from eighth in Practice 1.
Brown's closest title contender Dylan O'Keeffe had a quiet opening day, the ASM Alfa driver sixth quickest in P1 and 10th in P2.
Qualifying kicks off at 10:15am local time tomorrow.
Results – Practice 1
1
38
Nestor Girolami (ARG)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:15.6664
2
30
William Brown (Qld)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:16.5564
00.8900
3
50
Tony D’Alberto (Vic)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:16.7969
01.1305
4
11
Nathan Morcom (NSW)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:17.1506
01.4842
5
7
Jordan Cox (NSW)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:17.1512
01.4848
6
9
Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)
Ashley Seward Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:17.1635
01.4971
7
100
Russell Ingall (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:17.4295
01.7631
8
24
John Martin (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:17.6111
01.9447
9
33
Chris Pither (NZ)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:17.9094
02.2430
10
777
Andre Heimgartner (NZ)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
1:18.0193
02.3529
11
97
Liam McAdam (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:18.3421
02.6757
12
8
Jason Bright (Vic)
Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:18.4580
02.7916
13
62
Bryce Fullwood (NT)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
1:18.5358
02.8694
14
2
Aaron Cameron (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1:18.6748
03.0084
15
3
Garth Tander (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:18.9203
03.2539
16
34
James Moffat (Vic)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:18.9851
03.3187
17
35
Alexandra Whitley (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:21.8506
06.1842
Results - Practice 2:
1
38
Nestor Girolami (ARG)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:14.1631
2
97
Liam McAdam (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:15.6113
01.4482
3
24
John Martin (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:15.6686
01.5055
4
30
William Brown (Qld)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:15.8172
01.6541
5
777
Andre Heimgartner (NZ)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
1:16.1090
01.9459
6
50
Tony D’Alberto (Vic)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:16.1236
01.9605
7
100
Russell Ingall (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:16.1416
01.9785
8
62
Bryce Fullwood (NT)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
1:16.1935
02.0304
9
3
Garth Tander (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:16.4175
02.2544
10
8
Jason Bright (Vic)
Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:16.6175
02.4544
11
9
Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)
Ashley Seward Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:16.6387
02.4756
12
34
James Moffat (Vic)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:16.6712
02.5081
13
11
Nathan Morcom (NSW)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:17.0852
02.9221
14
33
Chris Pither (NZ)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:17.2324
03.0693
15
2
Aaron Cameron (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1:17.6857
03.5226
16
35
Alexandra Whitley (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:19.8405
05.6774
17
7
Jordan Cox (NSW)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:20.5523
06.3892