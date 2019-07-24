TCR Australia to open 2020 season at Albert Park

As reported by Motorsport.com earlier this week, TCR will join Supercars on the undercard for the opening round of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Confirmation of the AGP deal came simultaneously with news that TCR won't be on the Adelaide 500 bill next year, something Supercars is understood to have had a hand in.

That means the Albert Park round will instead be the 2020 season opener for TCR Australia.

"When you get an offer to run at the Grand Prix, it's a fantastic event," said Matt Braid, director of TCR Australia rights holder Australian Racing Group.

"It's the biggest international motorsport event in the country, so to showcase TCR there, and have it as the first race for TCR in 2020, that's a fantastic opportunity.

"So we've grabbed it with both hands."

As it stands, the support categories locked in for Albert Park are Supercars, TCR Australia, and Carrera Cup.

"It's about getting the best motorsport in Australia and the best motorsport in the world," said Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott.

"We've got Formula 1, we've got Supercars as a championship round, and we're really, really pleased to have TCR showcasing these fantastic beasts around the track.

"They'll be hitting 230 km/h, it's going to be a great showcase and it's going to be exciting for the big crowds in Melbourne."

