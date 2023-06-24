TCM’s UK Channel to Be Shut Down in July

Days after Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson met with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav to, essentially, make sure he wasn’t planning to kill off Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the cable channel’s British version is being shut down.

TCM Movies UK will cease to exist on July 6, 2023 TheWrap has confirmed.

The move comes at a precarious moment for the storied classic movies cable channel in the United States. On Tuesday, TCM chief Pola Changnon exited the company amid layoffs of several other members of the network’s top brass, part of cuts affecting approximately 100 staffers across Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group this week.

The channel will now be run by Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

The layoffs at TCM shocked fans in and out of the industry, leading to a massive social media backlash sparked by fears that WBD is ultimately planning to kill the channel entirely. In response, Zaslav called a meeting with directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson to discuss the future of the network.

