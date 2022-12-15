TCM Group A/S: Financial calendar 2023

TCM Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 156/2022

Tvis, 15 December 2022

Financial calendar 2023

The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:

24 February 2023 Interim report Q4 2022 and Annual report 2022

1 March 2023 Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting

13 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

17 May 2023 Interim report Q1 2023

18 August 2023 Interim report Q2 2023

17 November 2023 Interim report Q3 2023

28 February 2024 Interim report Q4 2023 and Annual report 2023

11 April 2024 Annual General Meeting

The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk, immediately after publication.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Story continues

Attachment



