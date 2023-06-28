TCM Creative Structure Set: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese & Paul Thomas Anderson Taking Active Role; Exec Charles Tabesh To Remain

Warner Bros Discovery has finalized the creative-side structure at Turner Classic Movies, a week after directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson called an emergency meeting with WBD chief David Zaslav about restructuring plans at the channel.

A new plan is now being implemented that will see Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson actively work alongside Warner Bros Motion Picture Group toppers Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who were handed creative control of TCM late last week amid word of the director trio’s concerns.

Those concerns came after WBD revealed layoffs earlier last week that included network EVP and General Manager Pola Changnon, SVP of Programming and Content Strategy Charles Tabesh, VP of Brand Creative and Marketing Dexter Fedor, VP of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, and VP of Studio Production Anne Wilson.

Under the new structure, Tabesh will remain at TCM. On the business side, the channel remains under the purview of Kathleen Finch’s U.S. networks. Michael Ouweleen, who heads up Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang as president, runs TCM on the business side.

“TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul,” De Luca and Abdy said Wednesday. “David Zaslav led the charge, driven by our shared love of storytelling, to bring us together for a project about which we are so passionate. Over the last year, we have meaningfully increased our content investment in TCM, and intend to further enhance TCM’s on-air programming and engagement with fans.”

The layoffs had cinephile fans worried that TCM might be shuttered, leading to an emergency call between Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson to take an emergency call and Zaslav last Wednesday. Sources say that WBD never lacked commitment to the channel, leading to the new structure. WBD also confirmed that the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood — Spielberg and Anderson attended this year’s edition — would also continue.

“TCM is a cultural treasure which WBD is fully committed to safeguarding, supporting, and investing in for the future,” a WBD spokesperson said. “This year, TCM’s content investment has grown by 30% and we plan to build on that in future years. That said, TCM is not immune to the very real pressure on the entire linear ecosystem, but we have taken steps to ensure that we stay true to the mission of the network — bringing more titles to the air, driving content investment, and preserving and protecting the culture of cinema. Part of this is the creation of a more sustainable structure behind the screen, one that benefits from the vast resources and promotional engine of WBD’s formidable networks group, so TCM is set up for long-term success.”

“We have already begun working on ideas with Mike and Pam, both true film enthusiasts who share a passion and reverence for classic cinema that is the hallmark of the TCM community,” Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson said in a statement about the new structure. “This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav, reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming. We are thrilled that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will be staying with TCM and gratified to know that the team is focused on preserving TCM’s mission of celebrating our rich movie history while at the same time ensuring that future generations of filmmakers and film lovers have TCM as a valuable resource.”

