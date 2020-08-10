Is TClarke plc's(LON:CTO) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?





TClarke's (LON:CTO) stock is up by a considerable 7.1% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TClarke's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.





How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TClarke is:

19% = UK£3.0m ÷ UK£16m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of TClarke's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, TClarke's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. Probably as a result of this, TClarke was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared TClarke's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is TClarke fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

