Is TClarke plc's(LON:CTO) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

TClarke's (LON:CTO) stock is up by a considerable 7.1% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TClarke's ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
How Is ROE Calculated?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TClarke is:
19% = UK£3.0m ÷ UK£16m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.19 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
A Side By Side comparison of TClarke's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE
To start with, TClarke's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. Probably as a result of this, TClarke was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.
As a next step, we compared TClarke's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline).
Is TClarke Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
TClarke's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like TClarke is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.
Moreover, TClarke is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.
Summary
On the whole, we feel that TClarke's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
