Amazon's bestselling 65-inch 4K TV is a ridiculous $169 off today: 'Absolutely outstanding'

Save $169 on this TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (65S425). (Photo: TCL)

Is your TV getting a little tired? Let’s put it this way: Even if Pandora from Avatar is still in full color, it might not be as vibrant as it once looked. Time to upgrade! Luckily, we’re always on the hunt for great TV deals—and we found a treasure.

Right now, you can score this TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV (65S425) for just $470 on Amazon, down from $639. That’s an impressive 26 percent in savings.

Eye-popping color

So what makes this 4K TV so special? It features a gigantic 65-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are dark—instead of murky. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe.

“The picture quality is absolutely OUTSTANDING. Very true to life. I know because I shoot my own HD videos and I'm familiar with the locations,” write a satisfied five-star reviewer. “Set up was amazingly easy.”

It’s the perfect size for a large living room or “man cave,” as well as a first 4K TV for someone moving into a new home. Trust us, it’s big enough and massive.

Get this TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (65S425) for just $470. (Photo: TCL)

Roku built-in

Want to stream Avatar? There’s built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. The TV comes with three HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console and sound bar for deeper and richer audio.

“I'm a new Roku user so I was prompted to set up my account before proceeding on the TV,” added a delighted Amazon shopper. “The Roku interface is very easy to learn (I'm coming from Apple TV) and is ultra-fast when switching between apps and menus. The remote is simple and doesn't have a ton of buttons, only the bare essentials to control the TV.”

The 4K TV is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so instead of scrolling through a grid of icons trying to find something to watch, you can use one of the voice assistants (via Echo Dot or Google Home Mini) instead. Just say, “Hey Alexa (or Google), play Avatar on Disney+” and you’ll be magically whisked away to the fifth moon of Polyphemus.

Bottom line

This wallet-friendly TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV checks all the boxes. It’s hard not to love its perfectly sized screen, true-to-life colors and video streaming features, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support.

“I really liked the picture quality, and it’s definitely the best bang for your buck. This is compared to many high-end TVs and is quite affordable for its size,” raves a five-star reviewer. “Another upside is the Roku. I love being able to access Hulu and other apps easily.”

And with a picture quality so crisp and clear, it brings new meaning to the phrase: “I see you.”

