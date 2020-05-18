Amazon just slashed the price of this TCL 55-inch 4K TV—get it for $450

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $350 on this TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (55R617). (Photo: TCL)

Is your old TV—the one you’ve been sitting in front of day after day—looking a little worn? Even if Oz is still in full color when Dorothy arrives from Kansas, the tones might not be as eye-popping and vibrant as they once were. Perhaps an upgrade is in order.

Right now, you can score this TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K Smart TV for just $450 on Amazon, down from $800. That’s an impressive 44 percent savings.

Picture quality

So what makes this TV so special? It features a large 55-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and blacks are dark—instead of mushy gray.

Also on board: Dolby Vision for movie theater-like quality with the exact picture and color specifications used by Dolby Laboratories. Even other great 4K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV (UN55NU6900FXZA) lack this color-accuracy component.

And thanks to its high refresh rate (120Hz), action is buttery smooth, with no motion blur in sight. As you can see, the TV is packed with features—and reviewers are thrilled.

“This is a LOT of TV for the money,” writes a satisfied shopper. “I couldn't be happier. The picture is incredible, the new metal bezel (borders around the display) and finish looks like a premium, high-end TV, and the best-in-class Roku interface is just icing on the cake.”

Get this TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (55R617) for 44 percent off. (Photo: TCL)

Roku built-in

With built-in Roku (no need to hook up a box!), you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. The TV comes with HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console, and sound bar, too.

“I'm blown away by the immersive feel and amazing picture of this TCL. I also love the Roku operating system, which is simple and logical,” says a shopper. “It’s intuitive, with everything you need and nothing you don't.”

Bottom line

This wallet-friendly TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV checks all the boxes. It’s hard not to love its massive screen, true-to-life colors, and video streaming features.

“Good bang for your buck,” raves a reviewer. “For the price this TV looks awesome. I am so impressed with the picture quality that I might buy a second one.”

Sure, we’re all sheltering-in-place for the time being. But having this baby in our living rooms will bring new meaning to the phrase: “There’s no place like home.”

