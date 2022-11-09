TC Energy seeking to sell off $5 billion in assets in 2023 to fund future projects

·3 min read

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. is looking to divest $5 billion in assets next year, as the Calgary-based pipeline operator seeks to pay down debt and fund new projects.

In a conference call to discuss third quarter financial results Wednesday, chief executive François Poirier said TC Energy will seek to sell off non-core assets and minority interests to help finance its larger expansion goals without taking on large amounts of debt.

"We are opportunity rich," Poirier said. "And being opportunity opportunity-rich means we expect to sanction additional high-quality growth projects that will further differentiate TC Energy as an industry leader. So there is a need to balance our sources and uses of capital without the reliance on further external equity."

Poirier declined to provide specifics around which assets could be up for sale, though he said that the greenhouse gas emissions profile of individual assets will be a factor as the company seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

In addition, he said a divestiture program will give TC Energy the capacity to move faster with some of its efforts to reduce its emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and reach the target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company is exploring a carbon capture transportation and sequestration system in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corp., and also has a partnership with Irving Oil to explore the development of low-carbon hydrogen opportunities.

On Wednesday, Poirier said he was encouraged by last week's federal fall economic statement, which pledged government support for the development of clean technologies as well as a new tax credit for hydrogen development.

"We've been working very hard to develop our capabilities in some of these new low-carbon areas," Poirier said. "Clearly, the incentives that have been presented both in the U.S. and Canada are going to accelerate our opportunity set in our low-carbon businesses."

TC Energy reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue gained more than 15 per cent.

The company said it earned net income attributable to common shares of $841 million or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $779 million or 80 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly $3.80 billion, up from $3.24 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, TC Energy resolved a long-standing dispute with LNG Canada over projected cost overruns for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, which TC is building to ship natural gas to the LNG Canada export terminal currently under construction near Kitimat, B.C.

The revised project agreements reflect a new total cost estimate for Coastal GasLink of $11.2 billion, up from $6.6 billion.

In August, TC Energy announced a strategic alliance with Mexico's state-owned electric utility for the development of new natural gas infrastructure in central and southeast Mexico.

As a result of that agreement, TC Energy announced it will go ahead with construction of the Southeast Gateway pipeline, a 715-km offshore natural gas pipeline to serve the southeast region of Mexico. That project is estimated to cost US$4.5 billion, and be complete by mid-2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Stocks in play: TC Energy Corporation

    Released its third quarter results today, reporting continued strong performance. Net income attributable ...

  • Pipeline operator TC Energy looks to sell C$5 billion of assets next year

    (Reuters) -North American oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to sell C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) worth of assets to repay debt and fund new projects, and reported an 8% rise in quarterly profit. TC Energy Chief Executive Francois Poirier said the company planned to raise more than C$5 billion through 2023 from selling assets and minority interests. The asset sales plans are bigger than previously expected, and TC now may reach its goal of reducing debt to less than five times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) two years early, in 2024, Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Taylor said.

  • UPDATE 3-Pipeline operator TC Energy looks to sell C$5 bln of assets next year

    North American oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to sell C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) worth of assets to repay debt and fund new projects, and reported an 8% rise in quarterly profit. TC Energy Chief Executive Francois Poirier said the company planned to raise more than C$5 billion through 2023 from selling assets and minority interests.

  • Canopy Growth CEO hopeful for cannabis reforms after U.S. midterms

    The head of Canopy Growth Corp. has high hopes for the U.S. Senate and potential cannabis legislation after Tuesday's midterm elections. "While the overall results of last night are not yet fully clear, what is abundantly clear is that Americans continue to demand access to legalized cannabis," said David Klein on a Wednesday call with analysts. "I hope the results of these midterms will further push the Senate to act swiftly on cannabis reform during the lame-duck period." Klein's remarks came

  • Midterm elections: Key takeaways as control of Congress still too close to call

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman and Kevin Cirilli join the Live show to discuss key takeaways from Tuesday’s midterm elections.

  • Sun Life Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.80 (vs CA$1.74 in 3Q 2021)

    Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$8.63b (up 1.4% from 3Q...

  • Canadian Natural Resources Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$10.5b (up 36% from...

  • TransAlta Raises Dividend 10% On Strong Earnings

    Electricity power generator TransAlta Corp. (TA) is raising its quarterly dividend 10% after reporting ...

  • Results: Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham defeats Republican Mark Ronchetti in New Mexico's gubernatorial election

    Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.

  • IGM Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$900.2m (down 7.8% from 3Q 2021...

  • Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Amgen (AMGN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Canada's BMO books $834 million charge over U.S. Ponzi lawsuit loss

    Thomas Petters was found guilty in 2009 of orchestrating a $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The lawsuit in Minnesota sought to recoup nearly $2 billion based on sums Petters transferred from an account at Marshall & Ilsley Bank, which BMO bought in 2011. The jury ruled the BMO unit "aided and abetted" Petters in the breach of fiduciary duty to his firm, Petters Company Inc (PCI), causing harm to PCI.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier