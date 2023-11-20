TC Energy receives FERC approval for Virginia Reliability Project

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved TC Energy's Virginia Reliability Project, the company said in a statement dated Friday, adding that it will work to place it into service as soon as possible.

It is estimated to add over $500 million of economic value, while creating more than 3,500 jobs in the state, TC Energy said in the statement.

Columbia Gas Transmission’s Virginia Reliability Project (VRP) is an expansion project that would replace two existing segments of the pipeline system to continue reliable and abundant natural gas supply.

Owned by TC Energy, the Columbia Gas Transmission system extends from New York to the Midwest and Southeast, serving as a link between major natural gas basins and major markets.

The Virginia Reliability Project involves replacing approximately 48 miles of 1950's 12-inch diameter pipeline with 24-inch diameter pipeline with state-of-the-art steel pipe and technology, according to the company website.

The construction is expected to begin by the second quarter of 2024 with a projected in-service date of Nov. 1, 2025, the company website said.

When completed, this project will make energy more reliable and affordable in the Hampton Roads region, it added. (Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)