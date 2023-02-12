TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$5.0m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TC Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Dheeraj Verma made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$64.86 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$55.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 77.38k shares worth CA$5.0m. But they sold 45.90k shares for CA$3.1m. In total, TC Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At TC Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at TC Energy over the last quarter. In total, insiders bought CA$172k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand, they sold CA$153k worth of shares. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Insider Ownership Of TC Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that TC Energy insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about CA$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TC Energy Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TC Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that TC Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

