TC Energy announces spinoff of liquids pipelines business

TC Energy's logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TC Energy (TRP.TO)(TRP) shares climbed in after-hours trading as the company announced its board approved a plan to spin off its liquids pipelines business as the energy infrastructure giant sheds assets.

Calgary-based TC announced the plan to “separate into two industry-leading, investment-grade companies” in a news release accompanying second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The separation is expected to be achieved on a tax-free basis to shareholders, and is anticipated to be complete in the second half of 2024, the company said.

“Today’s announcement to separate our natural gas pipelines and power and energy solutions businesses from our liquids pipelines business will maximize the value of our assets,” TC CEO François Poirier stated in the release. “The separated industry-leading companies will have greater strategic focus to execute major projects, drive efficiencies and operational excellence, and enhanced flexibility to pursue disciplined growth.”

New York-listed shares rose 3.60 per cent to $37.08 in after-hours trading at 5:05 p.m. ET.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

