TBT: Robin Wright Said Ben Foster Was the First Man to Ever Ask Her Out

Ben Foster, Robin Wright

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ben Foster, Robin Wright

Who: SAG Award-winning actor, producer, and director Ben Foster, 41, and Golden Globe-winning actress, producer, and director Robin Wright, 55.

How They Met: According to Wright, the actors had met years prior, but sparks began to fly when they collaborated on the set of their 2011 film Rampart.

"We didn't have any scenes together but he produced the film so he was there on set every day," she told MindFood in 2014.

Wright, who'd previously been married to Sean Penn for 14 years and Dane Witherspoon for two, told The Telegraph that Foster took her to a poetry recital for their — and her — first date ever.

"I'd never, ever been asked out on a date before," she explained. "Never. I was frickin' married my whole life, and even before that I hadn't been asked out."

Foster and Wright's relationship first made its way to the public eye in early 2012 when the two were photographed out together in Australia — she was touching his face; he was kissing her hand … Not particularly subtle.

In early 2014, Wright's rep confirmed that she and Foster were engaged.

Foster, Wright, and Wright's new engagement ring, made a loved-up appearance at the Golden Globes that January. Wright, who took home an award that evening for her performance in House of Cards, gushed about her fiancé during the afterparty circuit, calling him "the hottest."

In addition to Wright's new band, the actors celebrated their commitment to one another with tiny tattoos. The Princess Bride star told The Telegraph that she and Foster had the first letter of each other's name inked on their respective left ring fingers.

"I've been so anti-tattoos my whole life," she said. "But doing this felt right because we're not that traditional."

Ben Foster, Robin Wright

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ben Foster, Robin Wright

Why We Loved Them: There aren't a lot of couples consisting of two people who are able to earnestly pull off a fedora — in fact, there might not be any relationships that currently meet this criteria. Foster and Wright showed us it was possible.

Story continues

RELATED: TBT: Robert Pattinson Described FKA Twigs's Racist Trolls as "Demons Who Live in Basements"

When They Peaked: Foster and Wright weren't your typical in-your-face celebrity couple, but when Wright did open up about her relationship, it was a lot.

"I've never been happier in my life than I am today," she told Vanity Fair in 2015. "Perhaps it's not ladylike [to say], but I've never laughed more, read more, or come more than with Ben." Good for you, Robin!

"He inspires me to be the best of myself," she went on. "There's so much to learn. It's endless. How great! It took me a long time to grow up. Love is possible as life is possible."

A year prior, she told MindFood that kissing Foster was her "favorite food," declaring that she'd wake up every day and "know in my bone marrow that this is the one for me."

Ben Foster, Robin Wright

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic Ben Foster, Robin Wright

The Breakup: Despite all the learning (and, uh … coming), People reported that the couple had called on their engagement in November 2014.

But just two months later Wright was back to her make out diet. "They are fully back together and really happy," a source told Us Weekly in January 2015, noting that distance was partly to blame for the original split.

But ah, as August came to an end, People reported that the couple had called their engagement off once more.

Where They Are Now:

In 2016, Foster got engaged to fellow actor Laura Prepon. They welcomed their first child together, Ella, in 2017, and wed the following year. The couple has since welcomed a son, 2.

Next up for the Hell or High Water star is The Contractor with Chris Pine, which opens in theaters April 1.

Wright wed businessman Clement Giraudet in 2018. The actress is currently in production on crime drama Where All Light Tends to Go with Billy Bob Thornton.

#TBT: Check in every Thursday as we throw it back to some of our favorite celebrity couples of all time.