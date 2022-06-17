TBS Shelves Reality Dating Show ‘The Big D’ Weeks Before Launch

Natalie Oganesyan
·2 min read

TBS’ “The Big D”, a new reality dating series hosted by newlyweds and “The Bachelorette” stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, will no longer be airing. The decision comes weeks before the show’s launch date on July 7.

“We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS spokesperson told TheWrap in a statement. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process.”

The series followed 10 divorced couples relocate to a tropical villa in Costa Rica in hopes of relearning how to date and find love, all in a pool of other single divorcees — in addition their ex. The show featured the group taking part in “relationship EX-ercises” with the goal of healing, making peace and moving on. With each episode (out of a total of 10), one person who isn’t “relationship material” will be eliminated. According to the show’s logline, this may be done through jealous exes who could “try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor.”

The show was produced by Lighthearted Entertainment with executive producers Rob LaPlante (“The Apprentice”), Jeff Spangler (“Are You the One?”) and Kevin Lee (“The Challenge”).

The abrupt pulling of “The Big D” comes amid a larger shakeup at TBS’ parent company, the conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, which completed a $43 billion merger back in early April. Leading up to and after the merger, top executives from several of its brands were ousted, including WarnerMedia, HBO Max and TBS. The latter saw the exit of Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV, last month. It was learned later today that Corie Henson — EVP, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV — will also depart.

Other TBS series have also been axed recently, including a canceled series-order for the Damon Wayans Jr.-starring comedy “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” and the J.J Abrams series “Demimonde,” over budget concerns. The cancellations are part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s larger scrutinizing of the stock it took over during the merger.

