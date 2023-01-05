TBS Reschedules ‘Power Slap: Road To The Title’ Following UFC President Dana White’s Physical Altercation with Wife

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read

TBS hasn’t yet pulled the plug on UFC president Dana White’s upcoming reality series, “Power Slap: Road To The Title.” Though, it has been rescheduled to premiere at a later date after a video showing White slapping his wife over the holidays made its way onto the internet.

Originally slated to air on Jan. 11, the show is now expected to arrive on Jan. 18. In the meantime, the network plans to fill the programming slot with reruns of “Young Sheldon.”

The series follows over 30 athletes as they compete for a spot in the new Power Slap league and, ultimately, a shot at victory in the first title fight. Created by White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, the sports league focuses on open-handed hitting.

Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate, is the studio behind the eight-part series with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Endeavor behind the creation.

TBS didn’t respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Over the New Year’s Eve weekend, White and his wife of 26 years, Anne, were caught on video engaging in a physical altercation that ended with the UFC chief striking her across the face. According to TMZ, the incident took place at a Cabo San Lucas night club where the couple rang in the new year among friends.

The husband and wife have since released separate statements to TMZ, calling the incident a drunken mishap and saying their focus has shifted to the wellbeing of their children.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement – nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides,” Anne told the outlet. “We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Deadline was the first to report this news.

