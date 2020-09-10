TBS Orders Competition Series ‘Go-Big Show,’ Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson Among Judges

TBS has picked up a full season of an hour-long talent competition series titled “Go-Big Show.”

The show is hosted by Bert Kreischer and features celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody from All Elite Wrestling.

The news was announced on Wednesday simultaneously on TBS, TNT and truTV, making it the three networks’ first roadblock announcement. “Go-Big Show” celebrates the most extreme of talents, including monster truck races, alligator training and stunt archery as contestants compete against each other for a grand prize of $100,000.

“We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “’Go-Big Show’ not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.”

The show has started production at Macon Coliseum in Georgia, where talent and crew members are following COVID-19 safety protocols and isolating together through the filming of all 10 episodes. In addition, the location will allow for the first-ever television drive-in audience, during which attendees can watch the show at a socially-distanced tailgate outside the venue.

“Go-Big Show” is set to debut in 2021. The show is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boatrocker Company, and executive produced by Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador Content; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung for Snoopadelic Films.

