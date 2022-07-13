TBM looking for interested developer for campus of care

The Campus of Care project in The Blue Mountains has taken a step forward.

On July 6, the town issued a request for pre-qualification (RFQ) for the campus of care project to be located at 125 Peel Street. Through the RFQ process, the town is inviting potential contractors to pre-qualify to bid on the campus of care development project.

Once a contractor/developer has been pre-qualified they will have the opportunity to move into the request for proposal process.

“It’s definitely a concrete next step,” said councillor and 125 Peel Street task force member Andrea Matrosovs.

The bid document states:

“The selection process has been designed to motivate the chosen developer to implement innovative solutions that will fulfil or exceed the town’s desired outcomes.

The town hopes to achieve the following outcomes through the sale and re-development of 125 Peel Street South:

“It’s a good news story. It’s a milestone moment,” said Mayor Alar Soever. “It gives people a chance to scope out the project.”

The town will hold a pre-submission meeting at town hall in Thornbury on July 20 at 1:30 p.m.

“Respondents are invited to meet in the council chambers where the town will provide an opportunity to review the development opportunity with staff and ask questions in an open format. Respondents will then be provided with an opportunity to preview the subject land following the meeting in the council chambers,” the bid document states.

The town purchased the 32-acre property in February 2021. The Ministry of Long-Term Care granted the town 160 beds for the project earlier this year. Recently, the town submitted a request for a minister’s zoning order (MZO) in order to accelerate the planning approval process for the project.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca