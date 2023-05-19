TBM looking to expand waste collection services

The Town of The Blue Mountains is looking to expand its waste collection services in an effort to increase its overall diversion rate.

At its committee of the whole meeting on May 16, council approved a report from Manager of Sustainability and Solid Waste Jeffery Fletcher that outlined waste collection service enhancements the town would like to include in its upcoming Request for Proposal (RFP) for waste collection.

The town will be issuing an RFP for waste collection in the coming weeks, with a decision to be made on a new contract in July. The current eight-year contract for collection services with Miller Waste ends at the end of September. That timeline coincides with the end of municipal responsibility for blue box recycling collection.

The province has mandated that producers are responsible for blue box collection. The town is currently in negotiations with Circular Materials Organization (CMO) on a new blue box collection system. In his report, Fletcher said CMO has already decided that Miller Waste will continue to collect blue box material through December 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Fletcher said the town currently has a 57 per cent diversion rate and would like to see that number increase. The town hopes to expand collection services in this new contract. Leaf and yard waste curbside collection in the spring and fall will be expanded from eight weeks to 12 weeks. In addition, the town is planning to add recycling and organics collection (with limitations) for commercial, institutional and industrial properties. The town also wants to add curbside collection of textiles and electronic waste (no appliances or televisions).

The town had hoped to be at 60 per cent diversion by 2015 in its diversion plan.

“We’re hoping with things like textiles, we’ll start getting over that 60 per cent,” said Fletcher.

As part of the RFP, the town will also ask companies bidding on the contract to propose how they might electrify the vehicles in their fleet. Fletcher said asking for an option on electric vehicles represents an opportunity for the town to expand its own infrastructure.

“It’s an opportunity to break through and have our own level three charger,” said Fletcher.

Coun. Gail Ardiel asked if the town was looking at converting its collection program to a cart/bin system, similar to what the Municipality of Grey Highlands implemented earlier this year.

Fletcher said the town was not proposing to adopt a cart/bin system, but that a company bidding on the collection contract could do so.

“We are taking proposals on this and a company could propose carts,” said Fletcher. “Moving to carts is something the council will need to decide. It definitely is not going to happen by October.”

The report also noted that the town’s current waste collection bylaw would be replaced once the new changes are approved and in place. Several members of council raised their eyebrows when they noted that the new bylaw will include a $4,000 fine for illegal dumping.

Coun. Shawn McKinlay wondered if $4,000 was enough.

“It always boils my blood to see people illegally dumping. I’m glad to see we’re being progressive with some substantial fines,” said McKinlay. “Is $4,000 enough? I would be happy to see it be more. You have to draw a line in the sand.”

Fletcher said the fine for illegal dumping needs to be balanced in order for it to be upheld by the courts.

“The (fine) has to be reasonable. It can’t be excessive,” he said.

Council voted 7-0 in favour of the report.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca