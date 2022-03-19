TBM council pledges $26,500 in sponsorship of Blue Mountain Film Festival

The Town of The Blue Mountains (TBM) council has pledged $26,500 in sponsorship of the upcoming Blue Mountain Film Festival, which will take place in the Blue Mountain Village from June 1-5.

Over 20 Canadian and international films will be showcased throughout the inaugural five-day event, which will also include a creative forum, parties, and guest appearances from industry professionals.

The sponsorship package, put together by the town, will come from its economic development funds.

In return, the town’s logo will be prominently featured on promotional materials for the event, and the town will be given opportunities to network with industry professionals and position the town as an attractive location for shooting film.

“The village is hosting a Blue Mountains bus tour, which they have invited us to participate in, and it will provide the town with the opportunity to go around with location scouts and with different industry representatives, highlight our community and to show the unique heritage aspects and natural landscape aspects,” said manager of communications and economic development Tim Hendry to council Mar. 15.

Members of council viewed sponsoring the event as a great opportunity for economic development within the town.

“This is not just glitz, glamour – this is true economic development,” said Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon. “The sponsorship of this film festival will put the spotlight not just on watching films – this will be people in the industry looking at our town for the future and saying ‘Wow, this is not just a beautiful town, this is something that we can showcase as we move forward with productions.’”

Coun. Andrea Matrosovs pointed out that the film industry is already present in TBM, and that the event should only help it grow further.

“On my way driving into work this morning, I drove past a film crew that had taken over the parking lot of Metcalf Rock, so it is happening, but the more we can do that and the more that we can identify ourselves as the town in which you have many opportunities to bring economic development forward through the film industry, the better,” she said.

Council supported the sponsorship unanimously.

More information about the film festival can be found here.

Greg McGrath-Goudie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca