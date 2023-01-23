TBM council asked to support $250K donation humane society

The Blue Mountains council has been asked to support the efforts of the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) to build a new facility.

GTHS executive director Sonya Reichel was at council’s meeting on Jan. 23 to request that the town consider making a $250,000 donation, over four years, to the organization’s planned new $15 million animal shelter/facility.

In response, council voted unanimously to send the request to the 2023 budget process for consideration. Council will begin its budget-setting process with a special meeting on Feb. 1.

Reichel said the society is embarking on a process to raise funds for a new facility and is asking the six municipalities it serves – The Blue Mountains, Grey Highlands, Meaford, Collingwood, Clearview and Wasaga Beach – to consider $250,000 donations over four years, which would represent $1.5 million – approximately 10 per cent of the total cost of the new facility.

Reichel said the new building is badly needed, as the society has outgrown its current home.

“We’re simply bursting at the seams,” she said.

Reichel said the society has already raised $3.4 million for the project and hopes to reach 60 per cent of its goal by the end of 2023. The organization owns five acres of land in Collingwood for the project.

During her presentation, Reichel outlined the various programs and services the humane society offers and praised The Blue Mountains for its continuing support and partnership. Her full presentation can be found here.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca