Tayshia Adams Walks Off After Talking About Zac Clark Split on The Bachelorette 's Men Tell All Special

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

This season's Men Tell All special wasn't just an opportunity for Bachelorette Michelle Young to confront her past. Former leading lady and current co-host Tayshia Adams also had something to say.

During Monday's episode, Kaitlyn Bristowe took a moment to ask fellow co-host Tayshia, 31, on the status of her relationship with now-ex-fiancé Zac Clark. Bristowe, 36, began by pointing out how Adams was no longer wearing her engagement ring.

"All in all, all I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," the season 16 Bachelorette said. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure that the future holds."

"I mean, you know how it is," Adams added, referencing Bristowe's post-show breakup from former fiancé Shawn Booth. "It's really tough."

Bristowe then offered her support to Adams after the revelation. "It's really hard but we're here for you and obviously want you to be happy," Bristowe said as Adams added, "Thank you."

After the pair shared a hug, fan-favorite Rodney Mathews joined them on stage for a solo interview.

Rodney told Adams he was "sorry to hear" about her breakup, to which she expressed her gratitude for his concern. But after taking a deep breath, Adams suddenly got up and exited the stage.

"We're going to let Tayshia have a minute," Bristowe said.

Adams and Clark, 37, got engaged during her Bachelorette season last year. However, on Nov. 22, a rep for Adams confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair "are no longer a couple."

Those close to the Bachelor Nation duo "didn't see them getting to a wedding," according to a source.

"Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough," the source said. "Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult."

But Adams is also "way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he's much less so," the source said.

"At the end of the day, they're very different people," the source added. "They're both good people — she's amazing and he's a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they're a total mismatch."

