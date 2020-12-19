Tayshia Adams Reflects on Her Bachelorette Journey Ahead of Season Finale: 'Feeling Extra Grateful'

Kwaku Alston/abc Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams is reflecting on her time on The Bachelorette as her whirlwind journey on the ABC reality series comes to a close.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette — which initially kicked off with Clare Crawley as the lead before she fell for one of her contestants and was replaced by Adams — concludes this week with new episodes on both Monday and Tuesday.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Adams, 30, said she “wanted to share” some of her current thoughts with her followers.

“I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful,” she began. “Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities. Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you've watched my journey unfold.”

Adams continued, “I’ll have to be the first one to admit that this whole reality tv thing isn’t easy. Being only human, sometimes all of this is taxing. The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least!”

Adams, who has contestants Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ivan Hall in her top three, went on to explain what it's been like rewatching her time as the Bachelorette.

“Watching the last few episodes, I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging,” the reality star wrote. “It’s like I’ve been going through elements of it all a second time around. That being said, at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time.”

“But I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with,” Adams added.

As she prepares to watch Monday’s episode, during which she and her contestants embark on their Fantasy Suite dates, Adams signed off on the lengthy post with a note of thanks for her fans.

“Thank you to all of you for being a part of this journey with me,” she wrote. “I appreciate more than you know the immense amount of positive love and support I've received since the beginning, it has not gone unnoticed! It's crazy to think the end is near, but I am excited for you to see where my heart leads me. While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can't wait to see where life takes me next. Let's fricken gooooooo. 💋✨🌹 Signing off with love, your bachelorette xo.”

The Bachelorette concludes with new episodes on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.