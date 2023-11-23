Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson Pose Together at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid Ongoing Romance

"They're very happy together," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair

Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty Tayshia Adams (left) and Luke Gulbranson

Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson are ringing in Thanksgiving together!

The former Bachelorette, 33, and the Bravo alum, 39, attended the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning, as seen in an Instagram Story post shared by Andy Cohen.

In the image, Adams and Gulbranson were captured leaning in close to each other while bundled up to stay warm in the chilly Big Apple weather. Cohen, 55, meanwhile, could be seen sitting below them with a wide smile.

"Seatmates!" the Watch What Happens Live host wrote alongside the photograph.

On their respective Instagram pages, both Adams and Gulbranson shared images from the annual parade, which has been held since 1924.



Andy Cohen/ Instagram Tayshia Adams, Luke Gulbranson and Andy Cohen

Adams and Gulbranson first sparked dating speculation back in March when celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared two separate sightings of the pair with accompanying photographs.

The following month, the duo was pictured celebrating Easter together in a since-deleted post from Gulbranson's former Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard, and they continued to be photographed out together after, including at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.



Tayshia Adams/ Instagram Tayshia Adams' Instagram Story Post

A source confirms to PEOPLE the two have been seeing one another for almost a year now, after meeting in late winter 2022.



"They're very happy together," the source says. "They've been keeping their romance private, but are a couple and are very affectionate when they are with one another. It's a really sweet bond. Everyone in their inner circle is rooting for them to go the distance."



getty (2) Tayshia Adams, Luke Gulbranson

Earlier this month, Adams and Gulbranson both attended Chris Harrison's wedding to Lauren Zima, as seen in a video shared on Instagram by Jason Tartick.

In the clip, the pair were captured conversing among various other Bachelor nation stars, who were also in attendance to celebrate Harrison's nuptials.

Luke Gulbranson/ Instagram Luke Gulbranson's Instagram Story post

Fans first met Adams as she looked for love on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, but a year later she stepped in for the second half of The Bachelorette's 16th season after Clare Crawley found love earlier than expected. That season, Adams got engaged to front-runner Zac Clark, but nearly one year after their Bachelorette finale aired, the former couple called things off.



Gulbranson, meanwhile, had previously been linked to Summer House stars Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller, and he recently split from The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Boalch Darby.



Representatives for both Adams and Gulbranson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



