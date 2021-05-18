Tayshia Adams Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Fiancé Zac Clark as The Bachelorette Wins at MTV Awards

Kevin Mazur/getty

Tayshia Adams is forever grateful to The Bachelorette for bringing her fiancé Zac Clark into her life.

During the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony on Monday, Adams accepted the award for best dating show on The Bachelorette's behalf. The long-running series beat out 90 Day Fiancé, Ex On The Beach, Love Is Blind and Ready to Love.

In her speech, Adams took the opportunity to open up about her appreciation for the ABC reality series and Clark.

RELATED: MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED: The List of Winners

"While I am the one up here accepting this award, honestly, this award goes to Bachelor Nation — all the people behind the camera, but also all the fans," Adams, 30, said. "My season was very unexpected the way that it all played out but also, at the same time, God's timing is what's supposed to be."

Adams then made a sweet comment about her soon-to-be-husband. "I just want to thank everybody, especially my fiancé, Zac Clark, because I wouldn't be with him unless the show [never] happened. Also, everybody else in production, you guys are like my family," she added.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum concluded her speech by saying, "Love wins."

After Clare Crawley found love with contestant Dale Moss and chose to end her time early on The Bachelorette's 16th season last year, Adams stepped in as her replacement. The former phlebotomist fell in love with Clark, 37, and the pair got engaged during the show's season finale.

RELATED: Chris Harrison Not Returning to The Bachelorette Next Season, Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe to Co-Host

Next up, Katie Thurston — who competed on Matt James' Bachelor season — will take on the role as Bachelorette. Fellow season 25 Bachelor contestant Michelle Young will follow after Thurston.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, aired on MTV.