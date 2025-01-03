Taylor's 23 lead SIU-Edwardsville over Western Illinois 77-66

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor scored 23 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Western Illinois 77-66 on Thursday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (8-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Brian Taylor II went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Ring Malith finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Marko Maletic finished with 28 points for the Leathernecks (7-7, 1-2). Ryan Myers added 17 points, four assists and two steals for Western Illinois. Sean Smith had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

