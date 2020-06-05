Taylor Wimpey sees jump in bookings as lockdown eases

(Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey <TW.L> has seen a surge in interest in buying homes since it brought its sales centres and show homes in England back on line and the company has seen fewer cancellations in Britain's 9-week lockdown than in the same period last year, it said on Friday.

"Forward indicators have improved since reopening our sales centres in England and we have experienced a strong level of interest with a threefold increase in appointment bookings made in the week to 31 May 2020 and a 32% increase in website traffic compared to the same period last year," the housebuilder said. [nRSE0401Pa]





(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)