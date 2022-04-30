Taylor vs Serrano LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Taylor vs Serrano - LIVE!

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face-off tonight in what is easily the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing.

The iconic, sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York is the location for a major showdown years in the making, which will see the undisputed lightweight championship of the world on the line between the best in the sport.

Irish icon Taylor has held that status since her controversial 2019 win over Delfine Persoon at this same venue and remains undefeated in a glittering, trailblazing career, but faces a huge test tonight against her toughest opponent in Serrano.

The Puerto Rican, now promoted by Jake Paul, is a nine-time world champion across an incredible seven different weight divisions and currently also reigns as the unified featherweight queen.

On Saturday’s undercard, Liverpool’s Liam Smith is in a tough battle with former two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas, while Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos go head to head for the undisputed women’s super-middleweight championship.

Britain’s Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai put on an explosive early show, stopping Miguel Cartagena via TKO at the end of round two.

Boxing schedule and results

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos

Galal Yafai bt Miguel Cartagena

Austin Williams bt Chordale Booker

Reshat Mati bt Joe Eli Hernandez

Skye Nicolson bt Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Khalil Coe bt William Langston

Taylor vs Serrano latest news

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Start time: Undercard from 12:30am BST, main event at 3:15am

How to watch: DAZN

Main event prediction: Taylor to win via split decision

Galal Yafai brushes aside Cartagena in second pro bout

Yafai vs Cartagena

00:51 , George Flood

This is an absolute pummeling being dished out by Yafai.

He continues to hammer down a relentless succession of severe power punches, working the angles very nicely indeed.

It’s onslaught after onslaught, with the referee telling Cartagena twice that he needs to show him something to allow this to continue.

Cartagena makes it to the end of round two, but his corner immediately pull him out!

Katie Taylor in the house

00:49 , George Flood

Katie Taylor has arrived backstage at Madison Square Garden, looking as cool and composed as ever.

Yafai vs Cartagena

00:47 , George Flood

Yafai sets an ultra-aggressive tone from the outset, swarming Cartagena and unloading a sustained barrage of venemous shots with both hands.

He’s desperate to put on an explosive show and searches for the early knockout, with Cartagena grateful that the referee relieves the pressure a couple of times with brief warnings about pushing off.

Yafai thuds in more serious punches upstairs, emptying the tank and showing his full range of punches - including a couple of savage uppercuts.

A lot of damage already taken by Cartagena, who isn’t going to last long here.

Yafai vs Cartagena

00:44 , George Flood

And we are underway!

The eager Yafai is straight on the offensive, hunting down his opponent in the corner.

Puerto Rican-American Cartagena hasn’t done much as a pro, but does boast a lot of experience with 20 bouts.

Yafai vs Cartagena up next

00:40 , George Flood

First up on tonight’s main card is the second professional appearance of Galal Yafai.

Great Britain’s 2020 Olympic gold medallist is in another tough-looking 10-rounder against seasoned American Miguel Cartagena.

Yafai wants these proper tests straight from the jump to put him on a fast track to pro stardom, not messing around with early four or six-rounders against hopelessly overmatched opponents.

Tonight he’s defending the WBC International flyweight title he won on debut against Carlos Vado Bautista on the Okolie-Cieslak undercard at London’s O2 Arena in February.

(Getty Images)

Hearn: This is just the start for women’s boxing

00:34 , George Flood

For Eddie Hearn meanwhile, there is no doubt that tonight’s “historic, game-changing” main event will live up to its considerable billing.

“This has been billed as the biggest female fight of all time, but actually it’s one of the biggest fights of all time,” he said this week.

“I’m so confident in the fight itself that if it’s the fight I’m absolutely convinced it will be, it will blow the doors off women’s boxing and boxing in general.

“It will just be the start of so many big, major fights for females.”

(Getty Images)

Eddie Hearn vs Jake Paul bet

00:25 , George Flood

Respective promoters Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul made a seven-figure wager on tonight’s main event while going back and forth at the final press conference on Thursday, with Paul then pledging to give his potential winnings to Serrano.

But Hearn has since revealed that they had to cancel that after being given a telling off and reminder of their respective roles, with something much more interesting planned by the sounds of things...

“Unfortunately we kind of got our collar felt a little bit in the respect of – promoters can’t bet on their own fight and that’s not a great look,” he said.

“So myself and Jake have been coming up with an alternative which is gonna make you laugh a lot. I’ll give you the details maybe later before the fight.

(Getty Images)

“It probably involves me getting knocked out, but that’s only if Katie loses. If not, it’s gonna involve Jake Paul getting knocked out.

“It’s gonna be for charity. All the details are gonna be [revealed]. We had a conversation after and got told, ‘Legally you can’t really bet on the fight as a promoter.’

“And we were like, ‘Okay.’ But we’ve got something that’s much bigger that we’re working on. If Katie loses tonight I’ll be in the gym. And if she wins I’ll be on the phone to several people. All will be revealed.”

Taylor: This is going to be a very special night

00:13 , George Flood

‘Bray Bomber’ Taylor is expecting the world’s most famous arena to be packed full of Irish fans tonight.

“I think every single Irish person I know right now is actually coming over for the fight,” she said.

“I think the stadium will be packed with Irish people and the support will be incredible.

“The whole stadium is going to be full of Irish flags and that just adds to the excitement for me, the magnitude of it.

“The support I’ve had from everyone back home, ever since my amateur days, has been incredible.

“The fact that they’re all travelling over for this fight as well is amazing. This is going to be a very special night.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

00:05 , George Flood

You might notice that Mr Eddie Hearn is sporting a full tuxedo tonight.

He revealed in a chat with Steve Bunce this week that he wasn’t initially planning to do so again, having worn one for Anthony Joshua’s ill-fated US debut at MSG against Andy Ruiz Jr back in the summer of 2019.

But then he remembered that Taylor also emerged victorious on that card, becoming the undisputed lightweight world champion with a controversial points defeat of Delfine Persoon.

A good omen?

Taylor: Serrano is a big puncher... but my desire will see me through

00:00 , George Flood

Many people are giving Serrano the edge tonight due to her greater power, despite being the naturally smaller fighter who has switched between weights at an incredible pace.

30 of her 42 pro wins have come via stoppage, though Taylor believes she has the durability necessary to withstand those shots and come out on top.

“I think she’s known to be a big puncher,” Taylor said. “But I wouldn’t be concerned about that. I have a good chin.

“I’m definitely preparing for the toughest fight of my career, but it will be the toughest fight of her career as well.

“This is one of the reasons - a 50/50 fight, the biggest fight in the sport right now - why there’s so much excitement about it.

“But my will to win, my desire, my heart, my grit, that will see me through.”

(Getty Images)

Katie Taylor: I was born for fights like this

23:55 , George Flood

Here are some pre-fight thoughts from the great Katie Taylor as we await the start of the main undercard at Madison Square Garden, where a women’s fight will top the bill for the very first time ever.

History being made in New York tonight.

“This has been dubbed as the biggest fight in female boxing history and ever since it was announced you can feel the buzz around this fight,” Taylor said.

“Training camp is going great, I’m feeling fit, I’m feeling strong and I’m expecting to produce a career-best performance.

“I think I was born for fights like this and although it’s a huge responsibility, it’s an absolute privilege to be a part of such a huge occasion and I just can’t wait.”

(Getty Images)

23:51 , George Flood

Watch: Ammo Williams blows away Booker in round one

23:48 , George Flood

Ammo Williams means business 😤



Williams stops Booker in first round

23:47 , George Flood

WOW!

Williams absolutely blows away Booker in the first round, showing his speed, power and athleticism from the first bell.

He rocks his opponent badly before trapping him hopelessly against the ropes, unleashing a brutal sustained assault that nearly puts him out of the ring twice.

There is nothing whatsoever coming back from the dazed Booker and the referee is notably slow to step in, eventually giving Booker a count before deciding he is in no fit state to continue.

The short-lived, one-sided bout is waved off with 32 seconds left in the opener.

Quite some statement from Williams, who moves to 11-0 and picks up his first title in the form of the WBA continental Americas middleweight strap.

Booker loses his undefeated record, meanwhile.

Williams vs Booker

23:42 , George Flood

Here we go!

Who will claim the vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title?

Booker is 17-0 and in his first title fight aged 30.

Meanwhile, ‘Ammo’ is 25 and 10-0 as a professional.

Williams the big favourite, can he impress on a huge stage?

23:38 , George Flood

23:34 , George Flood

The composition of the capacity Madison Square Garden crowd for tonight’s main event will be very interesting.

A lot of Irish fans have inevitably flown over for this, while there is obviously a strong Irish community already in the Big Apple.

But Serrano’s Puerto Rico is also strongly represented in this city. Who will have the edge from the crowd?

It should be one hell of an atmosphere!

Williams vs Booker coming up

23:32 , George Flood

Only one fight remaining before the main undercard is underway in New York!

The 8-0 American prospect Austin “Ammo” Williams takes on Chordale Booker for the vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight belt.

It’s a 10-round battle of two undefeated southpaws.

(Getty Images)

Mati outpoints Hernandez in ill-tempered clash

23:28 , George Flood

All three judges score the bout 80-72 in favour of Reshat Mati, who moves to 12-0 after dominating an ill-tempered contest.

A fine debut on the main stage at MSG from the Albanian Bear, who had only previously fought here at the Hulu Theater downstairs.

Mati vs Hernandez

23:25 , George Flood

The confident Mati is talking all the time as he feints and moves brilliantly, timing his strikes to perfection - particularly those thudding uppercuts.

Hernandez almost accidentally clocks the referee there!

Mati cruises to the end of the final round. This has been very comfortable indeed for the 23-year-old.

Mati vs Hernandez

23:21 , George Flood

Mati again signalling to the referee over another punch to the back of the head early in the seventh.

Hernandez determinedly coming forward still, but he’s being confidently picked off - particularly when he comes in low and gets struck with that jolting uppercut.

Mati is still talking plenty of trash and keeping a limit on his full aggression, but there are some lovely combinations and his speed is embarrassing the frustrated Hernandez.

Mati vs Hernandez

23:17 , George Flood

More of the same in the sixth, Mati still a mile on top as he throws some eye-catching uppercuts and bruising body blows. His scything left hook to the body is a mean, mean weapon.

He’s been very displeased with what he feels are repeated punches to the back of the head from Hernandez, consistently gesturing to the referee.

Hernandez - despite his impressive knockout record - looks very limited and eats so many shots. But Mati seems reluctant to fully push forward and take him out as things stand.

Mati vs Hernandez

23:13 , George Flood

Mati has been caught once or twice upstairs over the past couple of rounds, but he’s still in complete control of this eight-round contest through five.

Hernandez absorbs some spiteful combinations towards the end of the fifth, with the referee again having to step in to cool simmering tensions.

There is clearly no love lost between this pair. Hernandez is being dominated and is obviously getting very frustrated as a result.

He’s taking a lot of punishment and you wonder if Mati could put him away soon...

Watch: Mati walks out to Stone Cold’s entrance music

23:08 , George Flood

Mati vs Hernandez

23:05 , George Flood

Mati is completely controlling the tempo here, utilising his vastly superior speed with hands and feet to great effect.

He’s slick, skilled and focused, landing his own shots in bunches and proving too quick for Hernandez’s tame and telegraphed rushes, making him miss plenty.

It’s one-sided, but still with enough of a feisty edge to keep things highly watchable.

Will Mati push for the stoppage?

Mati vs Hernandez

23:00 , George Flood

A real edge to this contest, with plenty of jawing between the welterweight rivals. The referee has her hands full at times.

Mati - looking to go 12-0 tonight - jabbing wonderfully again in round two and rifling in those heavy blows to the body, which Hernandez evidently detests.

The Albanian Bear clearly has very quick hands and impressive footwork.

More aggro at the bell!

Mati vs Hernandez

22:55 , George Flood

Mati much the sharper in that first round.

His hand speed is impressive and he’s moving well, jabbing crisply and smartly.

Watch: Nicolson floors Davis in final round

22:53 , George Flood

Here’s another look at that last-gasp knockdown from Nicolson:

Skye Nicolson gets the knockdown right before the end of the fight 👊#NicolsonDavis | #TaylorSerrano | @skyebnic pic.twitter.com/wyVxV4j99r — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 30, 2022

Mati vs Hernandez up next

22:49 , George Flood

To the men’s welterweight division next!

The undefeated, Staten Island-based ‘Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati takes on the 12-1 Joe Eli Hernandez of Mexico in an eight-rounder.

Mati coming out to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic entrance music, complete with an ‘Albo 3:16’ t-shirt.

Can he put on a show on his main stage debut at MSG, which is starting to fill up now...

(Getty Images)

Hearn: Taylor vs Serrano is the Mayweather-Pacquiao of women’s boxing

22:46 , George Flood

Pictures of just three fighters hang in the office of Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez and Katie Taylor, and Hearn argues Taylor could be the most important of the three.

Taylor’s undefeated record faces arguably its biggest test on Saturday night against Amanda Serrano, the first time a women’s fight has headlined the card at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Its promoter believes it will go down in boxing folklore, not just women’s boxing. For him, it feels like a watershed moment for the sport.

“This isn’t just big for women’s boxing, just boxing,” he said. “It’s not just the biggest female fight of all time but one of the best fights of all time. You have the undisputed world champion against a seven-division world champion.

“This is the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao of women’s boxing but with both of them in their prime. This fight will grab all the headlines and the world will watch, and see a classic.”

(Getty Images)

Both Taylor and Serrano have their stories of adversity to get to this point. For Taylor, that entailed turning up to the gym for training every day with her headguard on to disguise her ponytail, pretending to be a boy in order to spar with other boys and competing against other boys in amateur fights.

Click here to read the Eddie Hearn interview in full

Nicolson brushes aside Davis

22:41 , George Flood

All three judges score the bout 60-54 in favour of Nicolson, who easily moves to 3-0 as a pro - all of those fights taking place in the space of just 60 days.

The affable Nicolson - whose home from home is Bromley - has said she wants one more fight before spending some time back in Australia.

Nicolson vs Davis

22:39 , George Flood

Down goes Davis in the sixth!

She gets caught with an initial left hand, then Nicolson drives in another spiteful straight left down the pipe that lands flush and sends her opponent to the canvas.

Davis gets back to her feet and only has a couple more seconds of the sixth and final round to see out.

A superb performance from Nicolson, who will coast to a wide points win here.

Nicolson vs Davis

22:37 , George Flood

This is great to watch from the ultra-slick Nicolson, who has a big, big future in the pro ranks.

She’s absolutely dominating Davis, in complete control of a thorougly one-sided bout from the first bell.

Switching up her attacks nicely with venom, picking her punches and angles beautifully.

One round left for Davis to endure...

Nicolson vs Davis

22:32 , George Flood

Nicolson enjoying herself in the fourth, dancing on those nimble feet and throwing out some dangerous right hands, jabbing beautifully still from that awkward southpaw stance.

Davis is taking a lot of punishment and barely landing a glove on the Australian.

Nicolson vs Davis

22:29 , George Flood

A very impressive opening couple of rounds from the talented and rangy Nicolson, who is using her long jab to perfection so far.

There’s a real gulf in class, with the Australian showing great variety and accuracy with some stellar combinations.

Davis is unable to get close, picked off with some sweetly-timed counters when she does try to rush forward.

All Nicolson so far.

Nicolson vs Davis

22:23 , George Flood

It’s quickly onto the second bout in the ‘Before the Bell’ portion of proceedings at MSG.

Australia’s Commonwealth Games champion Skye Nicolson faces Shanecqua Paisley Davis in only her third professional fight, having beaten both Jessica Juarez and Bec Connolly last month.

Nicolson soaking up the building atmosphere as she makes her way to the middle in a New York Rangers jersey, which she also sported at the weigh-in yesterday.

This is another six-rounder in the super-featherweight division.

(Getty Images)

Coe outpoints Langston in opening bout

22:19 , George Flood

The first fight of the night is in the books in New York!

Khalil ‘Big Steppa’ Coe has defeated William Langston in a six-round light-heavyweight contest.

A decent performance from Coe, who takes it 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 on the scorecards.

Liam Smith and Galal Yafai feature on undercard

22:15 , George Flood

There’s also plenty to look forward to on tonight’s undercard at Madison Square Garden.

Liam Smith, who got back to winning ways in an all-Liverpool showdown with Anthony Fowler in October, is back in action in the co-main event and faces a difficult challenge in the form of ex-two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas.

And there’s another undisputed women’s showdown as Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos compete for all the marbles in the super-middleweight division.

Among the other contests sees Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai defend his WBC International flyweight title in just his second professional bout against Miguel Cartagena.

(Getty Images)

Taylor vs Serrano fight prediction

22:10 , George Flood

It would be fair to say that Taylor has not been at her best in her last few fights. She defended her belts with a narrow points victory over Natasha Jonas, before two below-par performances against Firuza Sharipov and Jennifer Han.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was adamant after those two bouts that Taylor was not on the slide and that the issue was simply motivation - that won’t be a problem against Serrano.

Should the win come for Taylor, it’s unlikely to be inside the distance. All of her last seven victories have been on points, with just six by stoppage in her career. She has kept faith in the boxing style that served her so well as an amateur.

Serrano, meanwhile, certainly does possess that knockout power, with 30 of her 42 professional wins coming by stoppage. While her last fight did go the distance, against Miriam Gutierrez in December, her opponent’s incredibly swollen face showed how punishing it can be to share a ring with Serrano.

(Getty Images)

While Taylor may take the opening rounds with her slick style, she will be caught later in the fight if she starts to tire like she has at times in her recent fights, with Serrano carrying her power throughout the ten rounds.

Both fighters are perhaps too good to be stopped and may have each other in trouble at points in the fight, but Taylor will likely have the slight edge should it go the distance as expected.

Taylor to win on points, split decision.

Where to watch Taylor vs Serrano

22:10 , George Flood

TV channel: Taylor vs Serrano is being broadcast live tonight on sports video streaming service DAZN. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

The service can be viewed on smart TVs in addition to other devices such as computers, mobiles, gaming consoles and tablets.

Taylor vs Serrano timings

22:09 , George Flood

The early portion of tonight’s undercard is underway, with Khalil Coe vs William Langston.

The main televised card is due to begin at 12:30am BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 3:15am.

As ever, these times are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Welcome to Taylor vs Serrano LIVE coverage!

22:05 , George Flood

Hello and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano!

The undisputed lightweight championship of the world is on the line tonight in what is being billed as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

The iconic Taylor puts her belts and unbeaten record up to the test against Puerto Rico’s nine-time, seven-division world champion in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, thoughts from both camps and live updates of tonight’s whole card!

You won’t want to miss it. It doesn’t get much grander than this...