Taylor vs Jonas: Undercard, UK start time, ring walk, watch on TV, price, live stream, prediction, odds

Katie Taylor puts her undisputed status on the line this weekend as she renews hostilities with Natasha Jonas in Manchester.

It is nine years since the duo met in an epic lightweight quarter-final clash in the women’s Olympic boxing tournament at London 2012, with Ireland’s Taylor triumphing 26-15 en route to gold medal glory.

The trailblazing Bray Bomber has obviously gone from strength to strength since then, becoming a two-weight world champion as a professional and reigning as the undisputed queen of the lightweight division.

The dominant Taylor is 17-0 as a pro and has successfully defended all the lightweight titles in a rematch against Delfine Persoon and in November’s comfortable points win over Miriam Gutierrez of Spain.

She will be the heavy favourite to do so again against Liverpool’s Jonas, who was unable to take home the WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles after a thrilling but controversial draw with Terri Harper last August.

Taylor vs Jonas fight card/undercard in full

Saturday’s clash will act as the chief support for Derek Chisora’s heavyweight showdown against Joseph Parker.

Fight card in full

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas - for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight titles

Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards - for Bivol’s WBA light-heavyweight title

Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison

James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon

Scott Fitzgerald vs TBA

Campbell Hatton vs TBA

An impressive Matchroom card also includes Craig Richards’ WBA light-heavyweight title challenge against Dmitry Bivol as well as Chris Eubank Jr and Campbell Hatton’s second professional contest.

Taylor vs Jonas date, start time, venue and ring walks

Taylor vs Jonas is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The fight is being held at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Ring walks for the co-main event are expected at around 9pm BST, though that will depend on the length of the other undercard bouts, as ever.

How to watch Taylor vs Jonas

TV channel: Saturday’s event is being shown live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the price set at £19.95.

Live stream: Those who have purchased the event can also watch the action live online via the Sky Sports Box Office player or the Sky Sports Box Office app.

Taylor vs Jonas fight prediction

This should be a tougher test for Taylor against the experienced and wily Jonas, who is looking to become a world champion for the first time at the age of 36.

The Liverpool southpaw will have taken great confidence from her performance against Harper, even if she was denied victory in the end.

However, Taylor is just too good and should produce another comfortable points win here, with only six of her 17 pro wins to date coming via stoppage.

Taylor vs Jonas betting odds

Taylor to win: 1/4

Jonas to win: 9/2

Draw: Between 10/1 and 11/1

Taylor by KO/TKO or DQ: 11/5

Taylor by decision/technical decision: 1/14

Jonas by KO/TKO or DQ: 17/2

Jonas by decision/technical decision: 5/6

