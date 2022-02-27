Taylor vs Catterall: Split-decision result ‘disgusting’ rages trainer Jamie Moore: ‘Jack was absolutely robbed’

Josh Taylor somehow earned a split-decision win over Jack Catterall on home soil in Glasgow (Action Images via Reuters)

Jack Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore has slammed the controversial decision to award Saturday night’s undisputed super-lightweight title bout to Josh Taylor, calling the result “disgusting”.

WBO mandatory challenger Catterall performed admirably during his long-awaited challenge at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday night, flooring the out-of-sorts champion in round eight during the most impressive display of his career to date.

Those at ringside, former fighters and boxing’s social media fraternity all seemed united in their opinion that Chorley’s ‘El Gato’ had done enough to cause a huge upset, yet Taylor ended up retaining his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts on home soil via a massively contentious split decision.

Two judges scored the bout 114-111 and 113-112 in Taylor’s favour, with another awarding it 113-112 to Catterall, who stormed backstage after the result was read out and was unavailable to speak to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath as he processed events in the dressing room.

Instead it was trainer Moore that perfectly summed up the thoughts of his devastated charge and most onlookers on a dismal night for British boxing.

“It’s difficult to put into words,” he said. “You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life to wait for that moment, who stepped aside, who has waited three years for his opportunity.

“He stepped aside, did the right thing for boxing, stepped aside to allow a unified champion on the promise that he would get the opportunity.

“He gets the opportunity, he performs like that and beats the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

“Think about the message that sends to people watching. My son is 16 and just getting into boxing. He’ll be looking at that and thinking, why should I get into boxing?

“The moment you think you’ve worked all your life and you are going to be crowned world champion after a performance like that, and it’s snatched away from you. It’s disgusting, I don’t even know what to say.

“You’ve asked Jack to come down here, as if Jack can come and speak. He’s absolutely heartbroken.”