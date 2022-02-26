Taylor vs Catterall LIVE! Boxing result, fight stream and reaction after hugely controversial split-decision

Josh Taylor remains the undisputed super-lightweight world champion after a hugely controversial split-decision win (Action Images via Reuters)

Taylor vs Catterall - LIVE!

Josh Taylor is still the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world, but most will feel that he definitely should not be.

There was a stunned reaction to the announcement of his split-decision win over Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The ‘Tartan Tornado’ - Britain’s first undisputed champion of the four-belt era - struggled on an off-night on his return to action in Scotland after last year’s superb triumph over Jose Ramirez, being knocked down in round eight as his WBO mandatory challenger from Lancashire had the better of most of an absorbing, if sometimes scrappy main event.

However, two judges scored the bout 114-111 and 113-112 in Taylor’s favour, leading Catterall’s team to lament what they felt was a “disgusting” decision, with the boxing world seemingly united in their opposition.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom described the judging as “embarrassing” on an uncomfortable night for British boxing.

Elsewhere on the undercard, two-time Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez delivered an eye-catching stoppage of Ireland’s Eric Donovan and the Scottish heavyweight title was contested for the first time in 71 years as Nick Campbell stopped Jay McFarlane in an odd spectacle.

Josh Taylor reaction

23:32 , George Flood

Here’s Josh Taylor speaking to Sky Sports...

23:27 , George Flood

23:22 , George Flood

23:17 , George Flood

With Catterall trying to process events backstage, coach Jamie Moore gives a brilliant, passionate interview to Sky Sports, calling the result “disgusting”.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom calls it “embarrassing”.

A costly, costly night for British boxing.

23:16 , George Flood

23:10 , George Flood

Sky want to interview Catterall, but we’re told he’s gone into the dressing room and has slammed the door shut.

I don’t blame him one bit. He’s been so, so hard done by tonight.

Another scoring controversy that still dogs the sport of boxing. It happens far, far too often and is a major barrier to attracting new fans.

114-111 Taylor?! Absolutely embarrassing.

Taylor: I won the fight

23:08 , George Flood

Full reaction from Josh Taylor to come, but he tells Sky Sports that he is convinced he won the fight.

He admits that Catterall battled well and made things tricky, but feels he landed the better shots after a slow start.

He also admits this was probably his last fight at the weight and doesn’t feel he needs to entertain the possibility of a rematch.

23:00 , George Flood

Jack Catterall has stormed backstage in fury, and I don’t blame him.

Bizarre.

Taylor retains titles via split decision

22:58 , George Flood

113-112 Catterall, 114-111 Taylor, 113-112 Taylor!

WOW.

Taylor retains his super-lightweight titles via split decision.

That is stunning and massively controversial.

I felt sure Catterall had done enough.

That is wild.

22:57 , George Flood

Taking some time to get these scorecards.

This has got to be a Catterall win, hasn’t it?!

The reaction will be quite something if not.

22:55 , George Flood

It’s all over!

Catterall and his team celebrate wildly, but Taylor also has his hand raised.

Surely ‘El Gato’ has got this! WHAT A PERFORMANCE!

We await the official result...

Taylor vs Catterall

22:53 , George Flood

Into the last minute and Taylor is going for it!

Can he secure a sensational last-gasp knockout?

Catterall is finding the punches to keep the pressure at bay for now...

Taylor vs Catterall

22:51 , George Flood

Into the 12th and final round we go!

Taylor surely needs a knockout here if he is going to retain his undisputed super-lightweight world titles.

A massive, massive upset on the cards.

Three minutes left for Catterall to endure...

Taylor vs Catterall

22:50 , George Flood

Round 11

Taylor’s eye needs more attention before the start of the 11th.

Taylor unsurprisingly is forcing the tempo again, walking down Catterall, who tries to keep him off with the jab.

It’s awkward, scrappy stuff again... a lot of the exchanges between these two southpaws tend to be, which has made some of the rounds quite hard to score.

The duo wrestle to the canvas, with Taylor rattled by more jabs with that cut opened up again.

Taylor looks uncertainly over to trainer Ben Davison in his corner.

A POINT TAKEN OFF TAYLOR AT THE END OF THE ROUND!

Taylor vs Catterall

22:45 , George Flood

Round 10

The referee takes a point off Catterall after another series of messy exchanges.

The crowd love it, but Catterall and his corner certainly do not.

But he comes firing back with a stiff left hand!

The fighters are separated AGAIN, with more warnings for both. Catterall needs to be careful here.

Here comes Taylor with a stinging body shot as he steps on the gas.

It’s scrappy, gruelling stuff again until Taylor whips in another fine body shot.

Another round back for Josh.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:40 , George Flood

Round 9

This sort of electric pace with huge exchanges could be very dangerous indeed for Catterall, given Taylor’s proven punch power. He’s now trying to take the fight to his opponent.

Catterall tries to slow the pace and take the sting out of a rip-roaring contest, with a clash of heads and then Taylor using his shoulder as things get messy again.

A stern ticking off for both fighters again just before the bell in the ninth, with Catterall sneaking in a solid left hand before returning to the corner.

Taylor’s round, probably.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:37 , George Flood

Round 8

Another left hand hurts Taylor and Catterall smashes in more heavy blows to the body.

Breathtaking action now as both fighters tee off with some huge close-range exchanges.

The crowd are trying to will on Taylor as best they can.

But that’s a 10-8 Catterall round after the left hand to the side of the head that put him down.

A huge, huge task facing Taylor now. Will he need to go for the stoppage?

Taylor vs Catterall

22:34 , George Flood

Round 8

TAYLOR IS DOWN WITH TWO MINUTES LEFT IN THE EIGHTH!

HE TAKES THE COUNT AND WILL CONTINUE... BUT THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPION IS IN MASSIVE TROUBLE HERE!

So much time left in the round...

Taylor vs Catterall

22:32 , George Flood

Round 7

Taylor keeps getting caught up in time and energy-sapping clinches as he tries to get inside and inflict damage.

The cut around the right eye has opened up again.

It’s a mostly scrappy seventh with not too much landed of substance.

Can we give that to Taylor? Regardless, he needs to up the pace here, and sharpish.

He needs to have a strong final third here.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:28 , George Flood

Round 6

That cut around Taylor’s right eye is worth watching.

He’s still looking flustered, out of sorts and quite desperate, with Catterall nailing another cracking left hand.

There’s another swift couple of combinations from Catterall, including another just before the bell.

That’s another Catterall round. He’s been so good so far tonight.

Taylor needs to wake up here, or he’s going to lose those undisputed titles in his first defence.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:25 , George Flood

Is there an upset on the cards here?

Taylor has a lot of work to do.

I’ve got the challenger up 4-1 to this point.

On we go into the sixth...

Taylor vs Catterall

22:24 , George Flood

Round 5

The confident Catterall starts the fifth well, with Taylor trying to rough him up close and drag him around the ring.

Another sweet body shot from Catterall, who is boxing nicely at range behind that excellent jab.

Superb from Catterall, who looks to have found a real rhythm as he fires off two more cracking combos.

Taylor is really struggling at the moment, he doesn’t look right and there’s marking around the right eye.

He needs to take the fight up close, but there’s a desperation when he does and he keeps getting tagged in the process.

But that’s a great shot from Taylor, though he quickly absorbs another powerful blow to the body.

Another Catterall round, surely.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:19 , George Flood

Round 4

Yet another warning for both men early in the fourth. The referee is unhappy about some of the dark arts and messiness on display so far.

Taylor sneaks in a thudding body shot when Catterall is turned, but McDonnell has no issue with it.

Catterall comes firing back with a solid body shot of his own.

Then a lovely combination from the Englishman! He is making life very, very uncomfortable for Taylor at the moment.

A decent right hook from Taylor just before the bell.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:16 , George Flood

So, how are we scoring this?

Is the impressive Catterall busy enough to be taking these rounds in the undisputed champion’s backyard?

I’ve got him up 2-1.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:15 , George Flood

Round 3

Taylor steps up the tempo at the start of the third, measuring up Catterall and unloading at speed.

Catterall needs to move his feet quicker here to get out of the way of those attacks.

Another warning for both boxers as things get messy once more.

Catterall shoots another left over the top as these two southpaws measure each other up, then lands a decent uppercut.

Another left hand goes in from the Englishman, with Taylor looking frustrated as he gets tagged from range and tries to take the fight to the inside wherever possible.

But there is blood coming from the nose of Catterall.

A strong body shot at the end of the round from the challenger, but Taylor comes back with a right hand up top.

A close, close round.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:11 , George Flood

Round 2

Catterall is trying to establish that useful jab again early in the second.

He’s caught on the back of the head and referee Marcus McDonnell is booed as he gives an early telling off to Taylor.

Taylor isn’t quite measuring the distance and tries to work the body, but he’s caught again as Catterall comes inside and gets back out in a flash.

Taylor improves quickly as he hurts the body and jabs well upstairs, he’s then almost lifted off his feet by the challenger!

A word of warning for both fighters.

Catterall fires a nice combination but is then set upon by Taylor, who finishes the round strongly.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:07 , George Flood

Round 1

A cagey start to this opener, with Catterall firing a thumping left hand over the top that gives the champion something to think about.

The caginess continues, with Taylor trying to get up close and go to work.

But Catterall definitely looks to have started the better, getting the jab going well at times.

The challenger looks to have shaded round one.

Taylor vs Catterall

22:04 , George Flood

We are underway in tonight’s main event!

All four super-lightweight belts are on the line.

A comfortable defence for undisputed champion Taylor, or can Catterall spring a huge upset?

A stunning atmosphere in Glasgow.

22:01 , George Flood

This excitable ring announcer is really getting into the swing of things.

It’s time for final introductions, then we’ll be underway!

21:59 , George Flood

Huge roars for undisputed champ Taylor on his Scottish homecoming!

All of his many belts are held aloft down the runway as he walks to the middle to bagpipes and the sound of Faithless classic ‘Insomnia’.

21:56 , George Flood

Here comes Catterall!

His arrival is greeted with torrents of boos from Taylor’s partisan home crowd.

Chorley’s ‘El Gato’s is quickly whisked into the ring.

Can he silence these fans with a momentous upset?

21:51 , George Flood

The atmosphere is absolutely fizzing in Glasgow, with the crowd belting out Oasis before Gala’s ‘Freed From Desire’ blares over the speakers.

The main event ring walks are imminent. But first, Amy MacDonald will sing ‘Flower of Scotland’.

Taylor vs Catterall on the way NEXT

21:44 , George Flood

Just the main event to come now at a buzzing OVO Hydro in Glasgow!

Britain’s first undisputed champion of the four-belt era, Josh Taylor, puts his super-lightweight titles on the line in a delayed bout against WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall.

This Scotland vs England all-southpaw battle won’t be dull. Stay tuned!

(Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER)

Ramirez vs Donovan

21:30 , George Flood

Round 3

Wow.

Ramirez in superb nick again at the start of the third.

He explodes with a wonderfully-timed left hook to the temple that sends Donovan back, with the Irishman clearly out on his feet against the ropes.

Referee Victor Loughlin immediately jumps in.

Donovan complains, but that looked the correct decision.

(PA)

Ramirez vs Donovan

21:26 , George Flood

Round 2

The razor-sharp Ramirez forcing the pace again, measuring his attacks and moving his feet well, blocking everything that Donovan tries to land.

His defensive work is terrific and he quickly launches into the counter-attack behind that lightning fast jab.

There’s clear damage around the right eye of Donovan, who is just constantly hitting glove.

I think that cut was caused by a long-range left uppercut from Ramirez that somehow landed perfectly.

Ramirez vs Donovan

21:23 , George Flood

Round 1

Both fighters feeling each other out early on, Ramirez the aggressor with his superb footwork and fast jab.

Donovan is caught square with a rapid right hook and left hand, gets knocked off balance and falls backwards to the canvas! It’s a knockdown, but he’s not hurt.

A lovely rhythm from Ramirez, peppering his opponent with fizzing shots and blocking most of what Donovan has to throw in reply.

Beautiful to watch the Cuban go to work. He really is some talent.

Ramirez vs Donovan

21:19 , George Flood

Here we go!

From novice heavyweights to ultra-technical, skilled featherweights.

This 10-round battle of the southpaws is off and running.

Can Lilywhite Lightning force an upset, or will Ramirez shine again on his first return to UK soil since his London 2012 gold?

Ramirez vs Donovan next

21:13 , George Flood

The co-main event of the night is up next in Glasgow.

Cuba’s two-time Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez takes on another talented former amateur in Ireland’s Eric Donovan, a European bronze medallist in 2010 and five-time national champion.

The 36-year-old Donovan is 14-1 as a professional.

Ramirez has put together a run of eight consecutive victories since a shock defeat on his pro debut against Adan Gonzales in 2019.

21:05 , George Flood

Campbell is the new Scottish heavyweight champion!

The 32-year-old moves to 5-0.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, though. Those body shots in the sixth round definitely caused him problems.

Campbell vs McFarlane

21:02 , George Flood

Round 7

McFarlane’s resistance is broken as he’s sent to the canvas by a blistering right hand early in the seventh.

He’s hurt badly again moments later and is absorbing some heavy, heavy punishment... how has this not been stopped yet?!

Campbell continues to thunder down heavy blows and referee Kenny Pringle does eventually step in to wave it off.

A bizarre spectacle draws to a close. Short on technical quality but high on grit and entertainment.

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:59 , George Flood

Round 6

McFarlane looks on the verge of being stopped as he’s rocked again at the start of the sixth.

But he comes roaring back!

McFarlane lands two big overhand rights in quick succession and then badly hurts Campbell with a couple of crushing body shots.

And another one!

A superbly entertaining round, the best of an odd fight by some distance. Both fighters blowing hard as they go back to their respective corners.

Suddenly it’s a real war...

(PA)

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:55 , George Flood

Round 5

A scrappy round gives McFarlane more encouragement, but Campbell opens up before the bell.

Blood is smeared all over McFarlane’s face as his opponent thuds in several heavy, clean blows including a shuddering straight right hand that lands flush.

McFarlane stays upright, though he’s clearly hurt as he makes his way back to the corner.

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:51 , George Flood

Round 4

A few heavy left hooks from McFarlane do find their mark midway through the fourth, leading to encouragement from his corner.

Campbell tries to fire back with the uppercuts.

Now both men try to let their hands go, with McFarlane landing that left hand a couple more times.

The crowd getting into this now as McFarlane - the 23-year-old with 16 amateur fights - shows signs of life.

Did he even win that round? He may well have done.

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:46 , George Flood

Round 3

The heavily tattooed McFarlane is so easy to hit with his lack of movement and conditioning, with blood spilling from his nose after a stiff jab from Campbell.

He’s just lunging forward with his hands down, blowing heavily and missing the mark while eating heavy counters as he tries and fails to close the distance.

The blood smears across his cheek.

A strange old fight, this. Campbell in complete control.

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:43 , George Flood

Round 2

If the first round was odd, that was downright bizarre at times.

McFarlane kept lunging in terribly with some lazy left hooks and getting caught hard, looking to his corner more than once and looking like he wanted to be pulled out.

There’s clearly an issue, but I’m not sure what it is. An injury or just a lack of conditioning?

He does land a couple of punches, but Campbell dominating proceedings now.

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:40 , George Flood

Round 1

A tense face-off at the end of a slightly strange first round between two relative novices still learning the ropes.

Campbell definitely landing the much better shots, using his height and reach advantage and denying McFarlane the chance to try and inflict any damage up close.

The eccentric McFarlane is unwisely goading his opponent in the final few seconds, leaving himself completely open to a number of shots upstairs.

Clearly Campbell’s round, even if it wasn’t always conventional! His condition and fundamentals are miles superior, clearly.

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:35 , George Flood

Round 1

We are underway in this Scottish heavyweight title battle!

It’s the first time in 71 years this belt has been contested. Quite amazing.

No doubt which fighter is in better condition...

Campbell vs McFarlane

20:33 , George Flood

The kilted and green-haired McFarlane soaking up the atmosphere here as he makes his way to the middle to the sound of ‘The Gambler’ by Kenny Rogers.

A more business-like approach from the towering 6ft 7in ‘Glasgow Warrior’ Campbell, who chooses ‘Roll With It’ by Oasis as his ring walk music.

He’s in green tartan shorts.

Campbell vs McFarlane next

20:31 , George Flood

The first title fight of the night is upon us!

The vacant Scottish heavyweight belt is on the line next as Nick Campbell battles the colourful Jay ‘The Ghost’ McFarlane.

Donovan vs Serban

20:25 , George Flood

Round 6

Donovan looks to be targeting the affected area and the blood continues to stream from that cut at the top of Serban’s left ear.

The referee assesses the injury and waves it off! Donovan does get the stoppage that a stylish performance clearly warranted.

Impressive stuff from Top Rank’s Limerick prospect, who moves to 8-0 as a professional.

Donovan vs Serban

20:23 , George Flood

Round 5

A familiar tale in the fifth, with Donovan picking his punches smartly and again showcasing that variety of shots, including a great uppercut that lands more than once.

Serban’s face is very red and his left ear is clearly cut, with blood spilling out.

But the Czech is proud and durable and won’t want to quit here.

Donovan vs Serban

20:18 , George Flood

Round 4

Serban in survival mode completely now, trying his best to block the languid Donovan’s spiteful blows.

To his credit, Donovan is staying patient and not letting frustration get the better of him as he pursues a deserved stoppage.

Two rounds left for Serban to endure.

(PA)

Donovan vs Serban

20:15 , George Flood

Round 3

Coach Andy Lee is delighted with Donovan’s work as he addresses his fighter after another comfortable round.

He says he thinks his charge looks a million dollars tonight, with Serban not quite ready to be stopped just yet.

Let’s see if the Czech can last the distance. He’s clearly starting to feel the pace.

20:13 , George Flood

Josh Taylor and his enviable number of world title belts have arrived backstage at the OVO Hydro!

I’m sure the Tartan Tornado will get a rousing reception from his hometown crowd in tonight’s eagerly-awaited main event.

Donovan vs Serban

20:11 , George Flood

Round 2

More lovely work from the fleet-footed Donovan, who uses real variety, poise and patience to open up the durable Serban.

He’s been sapping his opponent’s energy with some crippling body shots using both hands.

Serban keeps walking him down trying to apply the pressure, but gets tagged repeatedly in the process and fails to land much of his own.

Donovan crisp with the counters when he needs to be.

Donovan vs Serban

20:06 , George Flood

Round 1

A tidy opener from Donovan, who looks in phenomenal shape.

31-year-old Serban - AKA ‘Lumberjack’ - covering up, but Donovan is finding his mark with some pretty combinations.

That left hook to the body looks particularly fearsome.

Donovan vs Serban now

20:03 , George Flood

No time for a breather as we go into this swing bout involving highly-rated Irish welterweight Paddy Donovan.

He takes on the Czech Republic’s Miroslav Serban in a scheduled six-rounder.

19:59 , George Flood

A fair result?

Jones obviously thought she shaded it and Kathopouli’s face is badly marked up, though the latter was busy and aggressive throughout.

I think we’ll get the rematch between this duo fairly promptly.

Jones draws with Kathopouli

19:54 , George Flood

We go the distance in an entertaining scrap.

Ebonie Jones puts the cowboy hat back on for the result, which is a draw! 57-apiece.

That’s a bit of a surprise.

(PA)

Jones vs Kathopouli

19:52 , George Flood

Round 5

Kathopouli’s stamina is quite something. The tactics remain the same, though Jones is mostly dealing with it well, still thundering in those hooks when the opportunity arises and measuring the distance nicely.

Into the sixth and final round we go...

Jones vs Kathopouli

19:48 , George Flood

Round 4

More of the same from Kathopouli, who is red and marked up but still won’t give up her high-tempo gameplan, keeping her foot on the gas and trying to let the hands go no matter how hard she’s caught.

She may just have shaded that round. A real test of Jones’ stamina and fitness at this relentless pace, with lots of bruising close-range exchanges.

Jones vs Kathopouli

Jones vs Kathopouli

19:45 , George Flood

Round 3

Signs of encouragement for Kathopouli, who bravely rushes in time and time again despite Jones continuing to land those heavy left hooks.

But Kathopouli certainly isn’t lacking in determination and sheer work rate.

She’s absorbed a lot of damage already here, but goes on undeterred. A very awkward, high-tempo opponent.

Jones will be learning a lot from this, for sure.

Jones vs Kathopouli

19:41 , George Flood

Round 2

Another strong round from Jones, using Kathopouli’s aggression and repeated rush attacks against her by registering some cracking left hooks to both head and body.

Easily two up in this six-round super-bantamweight contest.

Jones vs Kathopouli

19:40 , George Flood

Round 1

Kathopouli - ‘The Greek Trouble’ - comes swarming out of the gates, looking to utilise her obvious height advantage.

But it’s typically canny stuff from Jones, who stays low and fires out her shots nicely, working the body at will.

She’s already looking very comfortable.

Jones vs Kathopouli up next

19:35 , George Flood

The action keeps coming thick and fast in Glasgow.

Next up it’s the second professional outing of Portsmouth’s former leading Team GB amateur Ebonie Jones, who will try to follow up her October debut win over Lithuania’s Vaida Masiokaite against the Scotland-based Greek fighter Effy Kathopouli.

This is an intriguing clash.

Docherty stops Grant in round two

19:22 , George Flood

Brilliant from Docherty in round two, a clear gulf in class as he boxes beautifully behind the jab, measuring and picking his shots with unerring power and accuracy.

He fires out a looping, spearing left hand to the ribs that sinks Grant, who also eats a punch upstairs as he goes down.

That bruising body shot has completely taken the wind from his sails and he can’t continue.

Quite a statement from The Doc!

(PA)

Docherty vs Grant

19:17 , George Flood

A decent first round from Docherty, who is tagged with an overhand right before delivering a shuddering uppercut.

A good tempo and pace from the Montrose super-middleweight southpaw.

Docherty vs Grant

19:14 , George Flood

We’re off and running in this all-Scottish affair.

Docherty in bright red shorts, with Grant in blue...

Docherty vs Grant up next

19:11 , George Flood

It’s a Scottish grudge match up first on tonight’s main undercard in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist John Docherty battles Jordan Grant.

Docherty coming out to ‘All of the Lights’, which elicits a smile from Brook at ringside.

19:08 , George Flood

Kell Brook in the house in Glasgow tonight! Basking in the glory of that hugely impressive win over arch-rival Amir Khan in Manchester seven days ago.

Main undercard off and running very soon at the OVO Hydro.

Watch: Walker stops Hriadel with vicious body shot

19:00 , George Flood

Speaking of eye-catching debut wins, a vicious body shot from Ireland’s Kurt Walker was more than enough to finish off Jaroslav Hriadel.

𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐘𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓 𝐊𝐎! 💥



A couple of early undercard results to bring you...

18:51 , George Flood

Mark McKeown beat Engel Lopez on points in first fight of the night, securing two knockdowns en route to a shutout win.

And Kieran Molloy stops Damian Esquisabel in the second round on his pro debut.

The main undercard is almost upon us! Stay tuned...

What they said at the weigh-in: Josh Taylor

18:45 , Malik Ouzia

“All I’m thinking about is Jack Catterall,” said Taylor. “He’s trying to take away what I’ve worked so hard to get. I’ve cleaned out the division. He’s getting a shot at the jackpot in one fight. I’m going to put him in his place on Saturday.

“He’s good. We’ll find out on Saturday, but he’s in for a long night. A long, painful methodical beatdown on Saturday. I don’t see a way that he can beat me in this fight. I don’t know how he’s going to do it, but I’m prepared for every way. Whatever he brings, I’m more than prepared for.”

Things got a beat heated at the weigh-in...

18:38 , Malik Ouzia

Taylor and Catterall weighed in on Friday afternoon, with Taylor bang on 10st and his opponent slightly lighter at 9st 13lbs 5oz.

Tempers boiled over again in the final face-off, with the duo butting heads and Catterall then putting his hands around Taylor’s neck before they had to be separated by security.

(Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER)

Here are tonight’s big fight odds...

18:32 , Malik Ouzia

Taylor: 1/14

Catterall: 13/2

Draw: 22/1

Taylor by decision/technical decision: 13/8

Taylor by KO, TKO or DQ: 8/11

Catterall by decision/technical decision: 12/1

Catterall by KO, TKO or DQ: 14/1

Standard Sport prediction

18:28 , Malik Ouzia

Catterall talks a good game but will surely be overwhelmed and quickly out of his depth in this battle of the southpaws.

Taylor is a smart, calculated and ultra-talented fighter who should be much too strong for Lancashire’s El Gato, who has not fought since outpointing Frenchman Abderrazak Houya in London in November 2020.

Catterall won’t lack spirit and determination, but we foresee a heavily one-sided contest that ends with a stoppage in the mid-rounds, likely caused by the same sort of devastating left hand that Ramirez just could not cope with in Vegas last year.

The only way Taylor slips up here is if he has become guilty of looking too far ahead at those potential money-spinning showdowns against the likes of Crawford, but that seems very unlikely.

Taylor by KO in round six.

Tonight’s card in full

18:21 , Malik Ouzia

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Bilal Fawaz vs Malam Varela

Erik Nazaryan vs Scott Forrest

Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane

Ebonie Jones vs Effy Kathopouli

John Docherty vs Jordan Grant

Paddy Donovan vs Miroslav Serban

Kurt Walker vs Jaroslav Hriadel

Kieran Molloy vs Damian Esquisabel

Mark McKeown vs Engel Gomez

How to watch

18:19 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Tonight’s event is being shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Action from 7pm and Main Event at 8pm.

Live stream: Fight fans can also watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Good evening!

18:12 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of what should be a cracking night of boxing, headlined by Josh Taylor’s first defence of his undisputed super-lightweight world title against Jack Catterall.

We’ll have all the build-up and undercard action from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. as we head through the evening...