Taylor vs Cameron: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Katie Taylor fights Chantelle Cameron tonight as she finally competes back in her native Republic of Ireland.

The 36-year-old is one of the biggest names in Irish sport and gets her huge homecoming fight at long last, and with the full set of lightweight belts already in her possession, she now steps up to attempt to become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

It was initially supposed to be a rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin for Taylor, after their remarkable first bout last year at Madison Square Garden. An injury to Serrano forced a change of plans though, and it’s now Cameron who looks to be become the first fighter to defeat Taylor as a professional.

The 31-year-old Briton, also unbeaten in her 17 professional fights, is the UK’s first undisputed female champion after she eased to a points win over Jessica McCaskill at the end of last year in Abu Dhabi, though her rise has come somewhat under the radar and she gets the chance to put herself firmly in the spotlight by spoiling the party in Dublin.

“My motivation is as high as ever for this fight,” Taylor said. “I think it would have been a lot worse if I was going from Amanda Serrano to a mandatory opponent. That would be a fight that I couldn’t really get up for but this is a fight that I am.

“I am genuinely motivated for it. She is motivated as well and I know that. I am going to have to be at my very, very best to beat her on fight night. People are saying this fight is going to be an even better fight than the Amanda Serrano fight.”

Taylor vs Cameron date, start time, venue and ring walks

Taylor vs Cameron takes place on Saturday May 20, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, with the dream of a Croke Park homecoming proving too expensive. Taylor should get to fight there later this year if she wins this bout, though.

The main undercard is scheduled to get underway at 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event itself expected at around 10:30pm. As ever though, those timings are subject to change.

Taylor vs Cameron fight card/undercard in full

Terri Harper was due to defend her WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles tonight, but will now fight on the Mauricio Lara-Leigh Wood 2 undercard in Manchester next week instead after Norwegian challenger Cecilia Braekhus woke up unwell on Saturday. Thomas Carty’s bout with Jay McFarlane for the vacant Celtic heavyweight belt has been moved to the main card as a result.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron

Gary Cully vs Jose Felix

Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

Maiseyrose Courtney vs Kate Radomska

Paddy Donovan vs Sam O'Maison

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are both undisputed world champions (AP)

How to watch Taylor vs Cameron

TV channel: Taylor vs Cameron is being shown live on Saturday night via DAZN, which is available on smart TVs and via Sky channel 429 in the UK. It is not on pay-per-view but instead part of the usual DAZN subscription.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN currently starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Taylor vs Cameron prediction

Taylor deserves huge credit for calling Cameron out and pushing for this fight after Serrano’s injury, when many in her position would have settled for an easier opponent and a more routine night back on home soil.

Wins over McCaskill and Mary McGee have shown just how good Cameron is, and with eight knockout wins to her name she will be confident of causing Taylor problems with her power, particularly with the size advantage as the Irish fighter moves up to 140lbs.

At times in the Serrano fight, Taylor was wobbled when the pair stood in the centre of the ring and traded, and while a repeat of those exchanges would mean another memorable fight is in store, it would leave the home favourite uncertain.

There will inevitably be plenty of moments when the pair do both let their hands go, particularly amid a raucous atmosphere, but Taylor’s speed and movement could be just enough to see her edge it, with Cameron likely needing to do something very special to get the decision in Dublin.

Taylor to win, via split decision.

Katie Taylor faces a huge test in her homecoming bout (AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor vs Cameron weigh-in results

The weigh-ins took place on Friday afternoon, with Taylor and Cameron both coming in at 139.7lbs.

Taylor vs Cameron betting odds

Taylor to win: 1/2

Cameron to win: 13/8

Draw: 14/1

Taylor to win by KO/TKO: 14/1

Cameron to win by KO/TKO: 10/1

Taylor to win by points or decision: 8/13

Cameron to win by points or decision: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).