Taylor vs Cameron LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Taylor vs Cameron LIVE!

Katie Taylor faces Chantelle Cameron in her long-awaited Ireland homecoming tonight. It seems utterly remarkable that the boxing pride of the Emerald Isle has never previously competed as a professional in her native country, but that finally changes tonight in front of an adoring sold-out crowd at the 3Arena in Dublin. While not quite Croke Park, there will still be a tremendous atmosphere in what Taylor believes will be the hardest bout of her illustrious career to date.

Rather than accept a low-level opponent or mandatory defence after the postponement of the much-hyped rematch with Amanda Serrano, the usually unassuming ‘Bray Bomber’ instead went on the offensive and pushed for a mammoth showdown with a fellow superstar in Cameron. Victory for either fighter tonight would see them go down in history as a two-weight undisputed world champion.

On tonight’s undercard, Terri Harper’s super-welterweight title defence against Cecilia Braekhus is off, but there is another world title showdown between JJ Metcalf and Dennis Hogan. Gary Cully, Thomas Carty, Caoimhin Agyarko and Paddy Donovan are among the other home favourites in action. Follow Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live below!

Taylor vs Cameron latest news

Venue: 3Arena, Dublin

How to watch: DAZN

Start time: Undercard from 7pm, main event at 10:30pm

Undercard in full

Evening Standard prediction

What a night of boxing!

18:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Taylor vs Cameron straight into Haney vs Lomachenko.

A huge night!

Katie Taylor: Dublin ‘god’ not feeling the nerves ahead of homecoming

18:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

At 36 years old and with 22 professional fights to her name, Katie Taylor finally has her homecoming fight in Dublin on Saturday night.

Ireland has been without a big fight night since a shooting at a boxing weigh-in in 2016 at Dublin’s Regency Hotel which led to the death of gang member David Byrne.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has allayed safety fears and played down earlier suggestions that Matchroom had provided additional security to the event as Taylor steps up in weight to light-welterweight against undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron.

The 3A Arena in Dublin has long been sold out and Ireland’s capital is currently in rapture to Taylor, who has been a countrywide star long before turning professional six years ago.

Read Eddie Hearn’s full interview with Standard Sport here!

(PA)

Latest odds

18:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Taylor to win: 1/2

Cameron to win: 13/8

Draw: 14/1

Taylor to win by KO/TKO: 14/1

Cameron to win by KO/TKO: 10/1

Taylor to win by points or decision: 8/13

Cameron to win by points or decision: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Taylor vs Cameron prediction

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Taylor deserves huge credit for calling Cameron out and pushing for this fight after Serrano’s injury, when many in her position would have settled for an easier opponent and a more routine night back on home soil.

Wins over McCaskill and Mary McGee have shown just how good Cameron is, and with eight knockout wins to her name she will be confident of causing Taylor problems with her power, particularly with the size advantage as the Irish fighter moves up to 140lbs.

At times in the Serrano fight, Taylor was wobbled when the pair stood in the centre of the ring and traded, and while a repeat of those exchanges would mean another memorable fight is in store, it would leave the home favourite uncertain.

There will inevitably be plenty of moments when the pair do both let their hands go, particularly amid a raucous atmosphere, but Taylor’s speed and movement could be just enough to see her edge it, with Cameron likely needing to do something very special to get the decision in Dublin.

Taylor to win, via split decision.

(Getty Images)

Undercard/fight card in full

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Terri Harper was due to defend her WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles tonight, but will now fight on the Mauricio Lara-Leigh Wood 2 undercard in Manchester next week instead after Norwegian challenger Cecilia Braekhus woke up unwell on Saturday. Thomas Carty’s bout with Jay McFarlane for the vacant Celtic heavyweight belt has been moved to the main card as a result.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron

Gary Cully vs Jose Felix

Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

Maiseyrose Courtney vs Kate Radomska

Paddy Donovan vs Sam O’Maison

(PA)

Start time: Undercard from 7pm, main event at 10:30pm

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

The main undercard is scheduled to get underway at 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event itself expected at around 10:30pm. As ever though, those timings are subject to change.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Taylor vs Cameron

17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Taylor vs Cameron is being shown live on Saturday night via DAZN, which is available on smart TVs and via Sky channel 429 in the UK. It is not on pay-per-view but instead part of the usual DAZN subscription.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN currently starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

(PA)

Welcome

17:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Katie Taylor’s HUGE fight at Dublin’s 3Arena tonight as one of the biggest names in boxing returns to her home.

It is the first time Taylor has boxed in the Irish capital as a pro and tonight’s fight is unique. Chantelle Cameron is about a tough and ask as they could come.