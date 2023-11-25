Taylor vs Cameron 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 – LIVE!

Katie Taylor is in must-win territory as the Irish hero gears up for her boxing rematch against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight. Taylor’s homecoming had been seven years in the making but she was outclassed by the undisputed light-welterweight champion six months ago.

Never before has Taylor gone into a professional bout as an underdog. At 37, retirement rumours swirl but avenging the only defeat of her pro career would cement her legacy as one of the sport’s greats and serve as the high-point in what has been a remarkable career.

Cameron heads in as a slight favourite and is riding the crest of a wave right now. The bigger, younger fighter, little about her recent performances suggest she will fail to live up to the challenge. It is a fight laced with risk for Taylor but, backed on by huge home support, it promises to be a huge night of action in the Irish capital. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog!

Taylor vs Cameron 2 latest news

Start time: 7pm GMT; ring walks expected at 10.30pm

Venue: 3Arena, Dublin

Undercard/fight card in full

Taylor vs Cameron 2 prediction

TV channel and live stream: DAZN

Welcome

17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Katie Taylor's huge rematch against Chantelle Cameron this evening.

The undercard is due to start at 7pm GMT, with main event ring walks expected at around 10:30pm.

‘Before the Bell’ coverage of the early prelim bouts starts at 4:05pm.

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Venue

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cameron vs Taylor takes place tonight, Saturday November 25, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Fight card/undercard in full

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball

Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber

Skye Nicolson vs Lucy Wildheart

Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion

Emmet Brennan vs Jamie Morrissey

John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor

Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Fight prediction

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Taylor has admitted she was not at her best in the first fight but has been in confident mood in the build-up to the rematch, insisting she is "mentally and physically" in a better place this time.

There is not the added distraction of this being her homecoming bout, with all the added emotion that came with that in May, but there is the pressure that comes with avoiding back-to-back defeats.

It would be unfair to pin the outcome of this fight entirely on what Taylor will bring to the ring - Cameron was a worthy winner in front of a raucous Dublin crowd earlier this year.

She started superbly in the first fight and that set up the points win, Cameron controlling the pace of the bout and using her size advantage. Taylor's fast hands were evident, but it was not enough to overwhelm her opponent in the way she has become used to.

Now 37, Taylor has had a number of punishing fights and there is a sense those could be catching up on her. Cameron, five years younger, has no such concerns.

The outcome is far from certain, but everything points to this being a classic fight. Having proved she can perform in a hostile environment, Cameron is a worthy favourite, and while Taylor can be expected to start fast and produce an all-action performance in pursuit of revenge, the move up in weight to fight a champion of Cameron's quality could prove a step too far again.

Cameron to win, split decision.

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Where to watch

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Cameron vs Taylor is being shown live via sport streaming service DAZN as part of their normal subscription package, rather than pay-per-view.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, while they also operate on TV at channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action as it unfolds live online via their website or app.

Katie Taylor out for revenge in tense Chantelle Cameron rematch

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ahead of their rematch in Dublin on Saturday night, you could be forgiven for checking whether Katie Taylor really was beaten by Chantelle Cameron in May.

A quick glance at their respective records confirms that was indeed the case, Cameron defending her undisputed super-lightweight crown against the previously undefeated Taylor, but the spoils of victory were fairly measly.

Read Matt Verri's full analysis here!

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Cameron confident of improvement

18:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Taylor has regularly stated she was not at her best in the first fight, Cameron is confident she too will be improved on Saturday night, having revealed she was battling a tricep injury going into the bout in May.

"I'm not complacent whatsoever, that's why I've put the work in," Cameron said.

"I've trained harder than ever, I feel like it's the best camp I've had because I knew I was going to be up against Katie seeking revenge. I couldn't take that in my stride and think it's going to be a walk in the park, because I know it definitely isn't."

She added: "I've had great preparation. The fittest I've ever been, the strongest I've ever been, ain't got a torn tricep this time, so I'm good to go."

Caroline Dubois interview: Katie Taylor fight is my golden goose.

18:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Caroline Dubois admits tracking down a fight with Katie Taylor before she retires is her “golden goose” and says her brother Daniel should seek a rematch with old rival Joe Joyce.

The 22-year-old goes for a world title for the first time on Saturday night when she takes on Mexico's veteran Magali Rodriguez for the IBO lightweight championship, just eight fights into her professional career.

Read her full interview here!

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Weigh-in results

18:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Taylor tipped the scales at 139.6lbs on Friday, with Cameron coming in at 139.5lbs.

Taylor vs Cameron 2: Latest odds

18:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cameron to win - 4/7

Draw - 14/1

Taylor to win - 7/5

Cameron to win by KO/TKO - 8/1

Taylor to win by KO/TKO - 18/1

Cameron to win by decision - 10/11

Taylor to win by decision - 21/10

