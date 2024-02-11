Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Look Is Giving Reputation as She Arrives With Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Gotham

Everyone, Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl.

After all the speculation and time zone checking and flight plan stalking, it's official. She's pulled it off! Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas mere hours after performing her Eras Tour in Tokyo to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

So now that we know she's there, we can answer our second most-pressing question: what is she wearing?

Swift pulled up in a black corset top with rhinestone-embellished black jeans, topping off the Reputation-esque ‘fit with a red varsity jacket slung over her shoulder. She wore her hair in a simple ponytail and finished the look off with her signature red lip and a dainty #87 necklace, in honor of Kelce.

Of course, Swift wasn't the only one in red. In another video shared by the NFL, Swift arrived with Blake Lively, who went full-out in a red track suit. Swift's mom Andrea Swift and Ice Spice can be seen walking in with the pop star as well.

Although she's one of the NFL's newest WAGS, Swift has already got a handle on gameday style, with numerous Chiefs-themed fits that are both sporty and stylish to her credit. Perhaps her best was her now-viral Chiefs puffer jacket, which was handmade by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and a self-taught designer.

Juszczyk, who has scored a licensing deal with the NFL since her jackets for Swift and friend Brittany Mahomes went viral, told Glamour that the moment she learned Swift chose to wear her jacket to a game “brought tears to my eyes.”

“I think people don’t realize that I’ve been doing this for years now,” she said. “I want people to know that this wasn’t 'I just picked up a needle and thread yesterday and was so fortunate to be able to land Taylor and Simone.' I’ve been really grinding for a few years.”

