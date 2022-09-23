Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album arrives Oct. 21: Here's what we know so far

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Three years, four albums.

Does the prolific nature of Taylor Swift ever abate?

The country-turned-pop-turned-folk-turned-whatever-she-wants-to-tackle-next luminary announced her new album, “Midnights,” in August while scooping up video of the year honors for “All Too Well” at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

She promptly broke the internet with the news of her impending 10th studio album, arriving Oct. 21 and co-produced with her longtime working partner Jack Antonoff.

It’s a concept album with dusky overtones, dedicated to “all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching,” as she said in a statement illustrating the backstory of the album.

While there are still many blank spaces to be filled in, here’s what we know so far about Swift’s upcoming creation.

Fall albums on the way: Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen ready to drop new releases

What is Taylor Swift's new 'Midnights' album about?

Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2022. She releases her 10th album, &quot;Midnights,&quot; on Oct. 21.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2022. She releases her 10th album, "Midnights," on Oct. 21.

Appealing to the anxiety-ridden insomniac in all of us, Swift has crafted 13 songs (her signature number ) that she says are “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Musically, we don’t know if she’ll lean toward the rootsier introspection found on her past two albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” or the candy-coated barbed lyricism found on 2019’s “Lover.” But Swift, 32, has indicated there are some deep thoughts coloring her upcoming work.

In her social media post announcing the arrival of “Midnights,” she called the songs “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams” with references to how we might “twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

Taylor Swift revealed the first song title on TikTok

Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto.
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto.

Poking fun at her habit of releasing “cryptic” clues and Easter eggs throughout not only her lyrics and videos but also in the meticulously crafted run-ups to every new album, Swift appeared on TikTok at midnight (naturally) Sept. 21 to announce the title of one of the new songs.

Cranking a lottery ball machine with 13 white, numbered spheres to indicate the 13 songs on “Midnights,” Swift said she was leaving it “up to fate” to determine which title to initially divulge.

A fan feast: Taylor Swift's rerecorded "Red" offers 30 songs

The first ball selected? Track No. 13 (“But of course,” Swift said with a smile). The song is called “Mastermind” and the unveiling was the first in a series she’s dubbed “Midnights Mayhem with Me.”

On Friday at midnight, Swift – accompanied by her beloved kitty Meredith, who offered her own meowing commentary – announced the eyebrow-raising title for Track No. 8, "Vigilante S***."

Upcoming TikTok installments will arrive sporadically (Swift loves to surprise). But with 11 more titles to divulge in the month until “Midnights” lands, the mathematically adept can deduce that there will be more than one revelation per week.

The album's visuals suggest Taylor Swift is going retro. Maybe?

The cover of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album &quot;Midnights.&quot;
The cover of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights."

“Midnights” will arrive with four different album covers depicting Swift in visuals that evoke a potent '70s vibe, including wood-paneled walls, a black push-button phone (the kind with a cord, kids!) and a sans serif font for the album title that immediately spawned a cluster of memes.

Three vinyl versions of “Midnights” will be offered in limited-edition color variants: jade green, mahogany and “blood moon” (aka orange marbled). The fourth is standard black.

'Taylor Swift is The Beatles of her generation': So says Piano Man Billy Joel

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The back of each album cover includes a sector of a dial which, when arranged in a square, forms a clock.

Her decision to release the album in four vinyl editions, four CD editions and a cassette (and don’t forget the Target-exclusive CD with three bonus tracks) is a canny, Swiftian move. The dedication of her obsessive fans ready to splurge on multiple versions of the physical product will surely result in mega-sales, likely catapulting her to the biggest release of 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out Oct. 21: What we know so far

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Andrea Lee rises again and wins Portland for 1st LPGA title

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a year of having to bounce back, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead. She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darq

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Integration of Huberdeau, Kadri the buzz at Calgary Flames training camp

    Calgary general manager Brad Treliving swung for the fences in the summer, and he's as anxious as any Flames fan to see if his efforts replaced what was lost. Bringing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri into the fold, and getting both under long-term contracts, were among the blockbuster moves of the NHL's off-season. Huberdeau and Kadri, signed for eight and seven years respectively, somewhat smoothed the ruffled feelings of Flames Nation over the refusal of top forwards Johnny Gaudrea

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe