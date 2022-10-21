Taylor Swift's Midnights : 5 biggest things we learned from the new album

Lauren Huff
·5 min read

After months of speculation and Easter egg-searching, Taylor Swift's 10th album Midnights has finally made its bow.

The album marks a return to form of sorts for Swift, who had ventured into a completely new sound and a more fictional style of songwriting with her last two releases, Folklore and Evermore. Midnights, on the other hand, though it's unique among her past offerings in the genre, does see the singer-songwriter return both to a pop sensibility and to more personal song subject matter.

The album is only 13 tracks long, but like the "cryptic and Machiavellian" mastermind that she is (more on that reference in a bit), it's a lot to take in, and with Swift, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.

Below, EW attempts to make sense of it all.

It's Ms. Swift, if ya nasty

The album's opening moments make it clear that Swift and her longtime love Joe Alwyn have heard all those marriage rumors and questions — and it's not anyone's business, thank you very much. In "Lavender Haze" the singer takes aim at "the 1950s s--- they want from me." If that's not clear enough, a few lines later she sings, "All they keep asking me / Is if I'm gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see / Is a one night or a wife." The will they, won't they, or are they, is not answered here, and that's the point. She just wants to live in that "lavender haze," and other people can feel free to "get it off your chest," just please, she says in the bop's chorus, "Get it off [her] desk!"

A "cryptic and Machiavellian" queen

It's clear Midnights revisits presumably highly publicized moments from Swift's life yet the album is surprisingly cryptic. Fans will attempt to dissect each lyric looking for hints as to who, or what, each song is about, but some of the song themes are easier to parse than the subjects. As such, "Anti-Hero" is about her insecurities, "Snow On The Beach" is about falling in love at the same time someone else is falling for you, and "Sweet Nothing", like "Lavender Haze" is directed at her relationship with Alwyn, while "Karma" and "Vigilante S---" are like two sides of a revenge-seeking coin — the latter is about fantasizing about revenge, while the former is Swift knowing karma was on her side, which is the ultimate revenge.

In past albums the references might have been more direct, here she's more broad, speaking in metaphors and leaving things more to a listener's imagination. She seemingly both alludes to and cheekily apologizes for this in the album's closer, the very aptly titled "Mastermind." In the song she sings, "This is the first time I've felt the need to confess, and I swear, I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care." A mastermind, indeed.

A walk down memory lane

Though it might be impossible to say for sure who Swift was thinking about when she wrote each track, it is fitting that her tenth studio album resembles each of its predecessors in some small way. An argument could be made that each song on Midnights ties into a different previous album of hers — "You're On Your Own, Kid" references an unrequited love not unlike the one mentioned in Fearless' "You Belong With Me." Meanwhile "Sweet Nothing" feels like it could belong on Folklore or Evermore, lyrically and musically. "Karma" in turn is a clear nod to Reputation, where she told us "all I think about is karma" on that album's lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do." "Maroon" seems like a grown-up version of "Red," etc. Midnights stands on its own as a unique album to be sure, but it feels like a walk down Swift's memory lane at the same time.

Vulnerability is strength

By returning to more personal songs, Swift also got more vulnerable. She previously revealed that "Anti-Hero," the album's first single, was one of her favorite songs that she's written because of how honest it is. "I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said in a clip on her Instagram. "I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person." Sure enough, Swift gets into all of those insecurities in the song, saying that she feels like "a monster on the hill, too big to hang out." She describes a dream about a future daughter-in-law killing her for money. She worries about loved ones leaving, and about how she's perceived: "Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?"

Swift also gets candid on "You're On Your Own, Kid" with references to her struggles with body image. She writes, "I gave my blood, sweat and tears for this. I hosted parties and starved my body." Swift is also a master at self-deprecating humor (see: 1989's "Blank Space"), and that certainly continues on Midnights. On "Mastermind," in addition to nodding to her "cryptic and Machiavellian" tendencies, she also admits, "No one wanted to play with me as a little kid, so I've been scheming like a criminal ever since, to make them love me and make it seem effortless. This is the first time I've felt the need to confess."

Karma is a cat

Swift's legendary status as a cat queen remains intact. First, she brought in Catwoman herself to collab on "Lavender Haze." Yes, Zoë Kravitz not only helped to co-write the album's opening banger but she also provides background vocals on it. And, Swift's love of her feline friends makes a starring appearance in "Karma," with the incredibly cheeky line, "Karma is a cat, purring in my lap because it loves me." Meow.

