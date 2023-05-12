Taylor Swift's Makeup Didn't Move During Her Three-Hour Rain Show Thanks to These (3) Products

Taylor Swift did a full three-night show in the country music capital of Nashville. The real tea is that the sets ended up being a rain show (out of her control), yet she still prevailed. Most of her musical catalog speaks to the romantic synergy between love and rain — so the scene was quite befitting and not to mention she looked absolutely stunning. The question is: "How did her makeup stay in place during the rain?" And the answer is quite simple: Pat McGrath.

Swift looked flawless the entire night despite singing to the crowd during an actual monsoon on her final night in The Ville. Her hair couldn't withstand the rain, but her makeup stayed in place for the entire three hours of the show. We know that Pat McGrath Labs has some of the most stellar products on the market and if you need more proof that McGrath's brand is something you need to invest in, let Swift's long-wearing magic be the receipt you need.

The Swift and Pat McGrath partnership is genuine indeed, as according to celebrity news insider Deux Moi, all of her makeup for the show comes from the brand. To prep the skin, the star wears Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer ($46 USD) before having the brand's complexion base, Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($69 USD), layered over the top for a second skin appeal. She is dusted with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($42 USD) to seal the deal.

McGrath's claim of being a long-wearing brand is obviously accurate, as Swift's beat stayed in place the entire night. We promise investing in the foundation alone will be the best coins you will ever spend to enhance your glam.