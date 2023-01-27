All Of Taylor Swift's ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Easter Eggs, Explained

Taylor Swift served up a surprise treat for her fans, releasing the music video for her Midnights song 'Lavender Haze' at, well, midnight. The visuals arrived less than 24 hours after she announced the drop on Thursday morning. And given this is a Swift music video, there are ample easter eggs in it referencing her past, lyrics, and possible future music releases.

Swift explained on Twitter shortly after the video's release that it served as a mood board for the album. 'This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualise the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,' she wrote.

Swift herself gave away the meaning of 'Lavender Haze' while discussing the track before its release. 'Lavender Haze is track 1 on Midnights,' she said in an Instagram video in October. 'I happened upon the phrase "lavender haze" when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you're in the "lavender haze," then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.'

She added, 'I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the "lavender haze," you’ll do anything to stay there. And not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like "public figures," because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.'

She also explained her love of hiding easter eggs for fans in her work in a statement she gave to the Washington Post this October. 'When I was 15 and putting together my first album, [...] I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters,' she said. 'That’s how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into colour coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs. It’s really about turning new music into an event for my fans and trying to entertain them in playful, mischievous, clever ways. As long as they still find it fun and exciting, I’ll keep doing it.'



Here, all the best easter eggs from 'Lavender Haze' that have been identified and decoded by fans so far. You can watch the music video below.

The clock striking midnight: An obvious one, referencing her Midnights album and lyric, 'meet me at midnight.”'

Swift's 'Mastermind' record: A potential hint of what Midnights' next single (and music video) could be and another track seemingly about her partner Joe Alwyn, who also inspired 'Lavender Haze.' A fan also noted that the album art seems to make the constellations for her star sign Sagittarius align with Alwyn's star sign of Pisces.

Ok in Lavender haze MV there’s Easter eggs for maroon (incense) master mind (vinyl with aligned stars making Sagittarius and Pisces signs aka Taylor and Joe star signs ) and the lakes (wisterias) found so far — jomana ( taylor’s version ) (@Jomana26623722) January 27, 2023





The clock puff of smoke: A reference to Alice in Wonderland's caterpillar and the clock imagery she has used to promote Midnights. The back of her different album versions form a clock.

The koi fish referencing her Speak Now guitar: Swift hinted in her 'Bejewelled' music video too that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was her next upcoming re-recording.

YouTube

The 13 over Nashville, Swift's home, in the weather report: Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly caught the subtle call out to Swift's favourite number.

THERES A 13 OVER NASHVILLE in the lavender haze music video! so far the only non obvious easter egg i’ve found pic.twitter.com/i5XfFD1voS — ale 🧣💎 (@aletoowelll) January 27, 2023

The purple imagery throughout 'Lavender Haze' also serves as a nod to Speak Now coming next. Swift, in her 'Bejewelled' music video, used purple on the elevator buttons to symbolise that re-release.

lavender haze being the last midnights single with a purple music video is perfect actually cause it’s simultaneously a silly little easter egg for speak now and also acts as a bridge from this era to speak now yes — living for tony stark and midnights like this (@gleeksana) January 26, 2023

💜| Taylor Swift seemingly hints in the #BejeweledMusicVideo that ‘Speak Now’ will be the next re-recorded album she releases! pic.twitter.com/NRqV3z8BYj — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftNZ) October 25, 2022

The midnight weather report, as one Swiftie pointed out, is a reference to album track 'Midnight Rain.'

The weather man is also Swift's love interest in the music video, Laith Ashley. Fans pointed out it illustrates her lyric from 'Karma,' 'Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.'

GUY ON THE SCREEN COMING STRAIGHT HOME TO ME!!!!! #LavenderHazeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/vNZLSKshjx — secretpluto (@secretpluto_) January 27, 2023

Swift's purple flower field seems to allude to her 'Our Song' music video, another fan pointed out. 'Our Song' is from her debut album.

DID ANYONE ELSE THINK OF THE OUR SONG VIDEO WHEN THIS HAPPENED?? #LavenderHazeMusicVideo @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/QGYkvaXhFI — taylor (tv) 🦋 eras tour 3/31 (@taylorcurl1) January 27, 2023

Swift referenced 'Bejewelled' with her bejewelled table top, one Swiftie noticed. Swift appears to be alluding to multiple Midnights tracks and their lyrics in the video.

Bejeweled table, I have been trying my absolute best to read the pizza box and just cannot pic.twitter.com/NU1UL3GNiA — MAStermind (DM Jail) (@samisntokay) January 27, 2023

