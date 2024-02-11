Taylor Swift Lands At LAX Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII To Cheer On Travis Kelce & Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift has returned to the U.S. after performing in Tokyo and landing at LAX ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
The “Anti-Hero” singer performed in Japan as part of The Eras Tour. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship trophy, one question remained on everybody’s mind: How would Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?
Swift was scheduled to perform on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. (Tokyo time). With her show ranging from three to four hours, the singer could be off the stage by 10 p.m. that same night. A flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas would be around 11 to 12 hours long, but with the time difference, it would give Swift plenty of time to get back to the States.
A video, shared by X user @ShorealoneFilms, of Swift arriving at LAX went viral on social media, reportedly showing the star returning to the States.
TAYLOR SWIFT IS IN THE HOUSE!!!!!!! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/2dvT5klXAn
— Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) February 10, 2024
According to the Associated Press, after Swift completed her show in Tokyo, she arrived at Haneda Airport about an hour later.
Swift’s impact on the NFL after attending the Chiefs games has been noted by the organization’s commissioner, Roger Goodell.
“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” Goodell said during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl. “Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. I think it’s great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans. Particularly young women.”
The Super Bowl that will see the Chiefs face off the San Francisco 49ers is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.
