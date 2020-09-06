Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' breaks new record after spending 6 weeks at No. 1

Taylor Swift's newest album Folkore continues to break records, making it more than just "the 1."

Her eighth studio album just became the first album in four years to spend six consecutive weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Top 200 chart, beating out Drake, whose 2016 Views reached the milestone in 2016. The record also now puts her in a tie with legendary singer Whitney Houston, for most cumulative weeks in the No. 1 spot among women.

Folklore was written and recorded fully during the coronavirus pandemic. She dropped the surprise album featuring 16 songs on July 24, with songs ranging from indie-folk, alternative rock, electro-folk, and chamber pop sounds. Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, of Fun and The National fame, respectively, served as producers on the album.

In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. Iâ€™ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now itâ€™s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://t.co/xdcEDfithq



ðŸ“·: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/vSDo9Se0fp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

Folklore has broken many other records including the Guinness World Record for the biggest opening day for an album by a female artist on Spotify after it was streamed more than 80 million times in a single day. It also scored the title of best selling record of the year after selling 846,000 copies within its first seven days of release. Swift is also the first female artist to have seven albums debut in the No. 1 spot.

The singer/songwriter won Best Direction at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards for her work behind the camera on the video for her song "The Man," beating out Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd.

Related content: