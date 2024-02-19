Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Shares Sweet Throwback Pic of Him as Kid in First Instagram Post Since September

Alwyn returned to Instagram on Monday with post that included a snap from his childhood and a 'The Office' meme

Dave Benett/Getty; Joe Alwyn/Instagram Joe Alwyn shares a throwback photo of himself as a child

Joe Alwyn is back on Instagram after a nearly five month hiatus.

On Monday, the Conversations with Friends actor shared his first new Instagram post since September. The 32-year-old posted a selection of photos ranging from a snap of an adorable pup at what appeared to be a restaurant to a childhood throwback pic. In between, he managed to include a The Office UK meme captioned "different drinks for different needs," a selection of gorgeous nature shots and a stylish photo of himself looking over his shoulder at an event.

The final image in the carousel allowed the private actor, who famously dated Taylor Swift, to show off his silly side. In the throwback, a young Alwyn smiles as he puts his hands behind his ears to make a silly face.

Joe Alwyn/Instagram A young Joe Alwyn

Alwyn similarly shared a snap from his childhood in his September photo dump. In his previous post, he included a photo of himself wearing a Robin Hood costume and holding a bow and arrow.

The Catherine Called Birdy star's post comes just days after he reunited with his Conversations with Friends costar Alison Oliver at the Dunhill & BSBP pre-BAFTAs filmmakers dinner and party held at Bourdon House ahead of the 2024 BAFTA Awards on Feb. 13. For her part, Oliver most recently starred in the Golden Globe-nominated film Saltburn.

Dave Benett/Getty Joe Alwyn and Conversations with Friens costar Alison Oliver



The pair posed for a photo at the event before Alwyn was later seen leaving with actresses Ellie Bamber and Saffron Hocking in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Alwyn, who was with Taylor Swift for six years before they split in 2023, has several upcoming films in various states of production.

In the next few years, the actor is set to star in The Brutalist alongside Adrian Brody, a new version of Hamlet where he'll play Laertes opposite Riz Ahmed as the title character and in Kinds of Kindness, the next film from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos.

