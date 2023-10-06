Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film passes $100 million in worldwide presales

Movie theater chain AMC announced Thursday that the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" concert film has passed $100 million in global pre-sales.

The announcement comes just over a week before the film is set to debut worldwide and days after AMC announced that it struck a deal to distribute “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Swift's film is responsible for AMC's domestic record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day and will play in over 8,500 theaters around the world.

The film is the latest wave in the explosion of economic activity that surrounded the Eras Tour, which is estimated to have generated up to $4.6 billion in consumer spending according to projections from research company QuestionPro.

So far this year five films have grossed over $100 million domestically in an opening weekend.

“Barbie” $162 million

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” $146 million

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” $120 million

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” $118 million

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” $106 million

The Swift film is second mega-event of the year, after the "Barbenheimer" weekend, for theaters looking to lure moviegoers back into theaters after the pandemic.

Where to watch 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,' ticket prices

Swifties can purchase tickets for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at TSTheErasTourFilm.com.

The film will play at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at all AMC locations in the United States.

Ticket prices for the film are nods to the singer with adults priced at $19.89 with kids and seniors priced at $13.13.

