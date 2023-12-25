Taylor Swift's Dad and Travis Kelce's Dad Unite in Same Suite for Christmas Day Chiefs Game!

"papa kelce and papa swift in the same suite this is incredible," a photo on X reads

Cooper Neill/Getty; Norm Hall/Getty Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Christmas Day game

Taylor Swift is cheering on Travis Kelce alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and Travis' dad, Ed Kelce.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture captured the singer-songwriter in a suite at the Chiefs game in Kanas City chatting with Ed. In the photo, Swift is wearing a Santa hat with an "87" on it — Kelce's number.

"papa kelce and papa swift in the same suite this is incredible," the caption of the tweet says.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo

Related: Taylor Swift Keeps It Festive with '87' Santa Hat at Kansas City Chiefs Game on Christmas Day

The pop superstar, 34, spent her holiday in Kansas City, where boyfriend Travis' Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders — and Taylor brought her family along for the fun.

Mom Andrea, 65, and dad Scott Swift, 71, joined the “Anti-Hero” singer as she walked into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Her brother, Austin Swift, also made an appearance secretly dressed as Santa Claus. As Swift made her way into the stadium she walked with her brother by her side. Her parents followed behind them.

Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, meanwhile, previously told PEOPLE that she'd be in Philadelphia "spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad," her older son Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Brittany Mahomes (back row 2nd L), Taylor Swift, and Scott Swift cheer while watching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Related: Merry Swiftmas! Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game with Her Mom Andrea, Dad Scott and Brother Austin

On Dec. 17 at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game, Swift's dad was also spotted sharing his daughter's birthday cake with a group in the luxury suite next door to the one Taylor was in. Taylor, who turned 34 on Dec. 13, was there cheering on Kelce.

TikTok user Shannen Moen shared the cute clip that quickly went viral. Scott can be seen carrying a six-layer naked cake into the suite and setting it down for all to enjoy. He then chatted with the group before pointing to Taylor, who met them with a laugh and a smile through the glass divider.

Story continues

"Mr. Swift sharing Taylor's birthday cake," Moen captioned the post. "We love you."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.