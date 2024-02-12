Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Rocks Kansas City Chiefs Gear as He Cheers on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

The pop superstar's father Scott Swift was photographed watching the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers with her on Sunday in Las Vegas

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Scott Swift (in the back in a black sweatshirt) in a suite at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's dad attended Super Bowl 2024 in "Style"!

Scott Swift showed his support for his daughter's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team by wearing head-to-toe Kansas City Chiefs gear ahead of Sunday's big game against the San Francisco 49ers, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Scott — who was spotted by fans and photographed in a suite at the stadium — repped several pieces of gear, wearing a Chiefs T-shirt and windbreaker embellished with the team's signature red on the collar and sleeves alongside a yellow stripe, plus a Chiefs baseball cap to top off the look.

According to photos taken by fans that surfaced on social media, the supportive father, 71, appeared to be all smiles and mingling with his singer-songwriter daughter and Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, who's married to Travis' brother Jason Kelce.



The Grammy winner's mother, Andrea Swift, was also seen stepping out for the sporting event.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Taylor Swift and dad Scott Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 2023

Taylor was spotted arriving to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday afternoon, following a four-show stint at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. She was joined by her mom, 66, as well as Blake Lively and Ice Spice, among other friends, upon her arrival.

While Taylor's dad repped several pieces of Chiefs gear, the Midnights artist looked chic in an all-black outfit that featured a tank top and jeans with bedazzled cut-outs. She still showed her Chiefs allegiance by bringing along a red jacket designed by WEAR by Erin Andrews.



Taylor's parents have attended a number of Chiefs games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season, leading up to their journey to the Super Bowl.

Despite being a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, Scott joined his daughter in watching the Chiefs face off against the New England Patriots in mid-December, where the father-daughter-duo was spotted hugging and cheering throughout the game.

The entire Swift family, including Scott, Andrea and the "Karma" singer's younger brother Austin, also all celebrated Christmas together by watching the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rick Diamond/ACMA2013/Getty Scott Swift, Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift in Las Vegas on April 7, 2013

Taylor's Super Bowl Sunday comes after she played four consecutive shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan for the latest leg in her Eras tour, coming just one week after the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last weekend.

During the ceremony, the hitmaker announced she would be releasing her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, this April.

Taylor revealed the news during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for Midnights, which marked her 13th Grammy award. (She has a total of 14 wins as of the 2024 ceremony, after also picking up album of the year.)



The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11.

Read the original article on People.