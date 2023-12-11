Taylor Swift's Cutest Photos with Her Cats, Benjamin Button, Olivia and Meredith

Taylor Swift is a proud cat mom! See her cutest photos with Benjamin Button, Olivia and Meredith

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift has a lot of love for her cats.

The "Blank Space" singer is the proud cat mom of three, including two Scottish Folds named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey and a Ragdoll cat named Benjamin Button.

Over the years, Swift has been happy to elevate her cats' profile, both on and off social media. In addition to sharing hilarious videos and photos of them on Instagram, they have played a significant role in her career, appearing on official merch and being referenced in her lyrics.

Most notably, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey appeared at the beginning of her "ME!" music video from her Lover album. In fact, Swift first met Benjamin Button on the set of the music video before deciding to adopt him.

Recently, Benjamin Button got his star moment as he posed with Swift for the cover of Time's Person of the Year cover.

Ahead, look back at the cutest photos Swift has shared of her and her cats.

Music Video Stars

Taylor Swift/Instagram

As Swift teased the release of her "ME!" music video in 2019, she posted this sweet snap of Olivia and Meredith sitting on a couch from the set. The cats were prominently featured in the video itself during a scene in which Swift and the song's featured artist Brendon Urie got into an argument — worst of all, as Swift proclaimed in French, "In front of our young daughters!"

Introducing Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift/Instagram

After the release of "ME!," Swift revealed that she adopted a new cat named Benjamin Button, who was featured in the video. She shared the news on Instagram, captioning a photo of them, "And then there were three…"

City Gal

Raymond Hall/GC

Shortly after welcoming Olivia to her brood, Swift took her for a stroll in New York City — after all, she matched Swift's ensemble to a T.

Freaking Out Over Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift/Instagram

As Swifties theorized about Swift's upcoming music, the singer playfully posted this photo of Olivia making a surprised face with the caption, "She just read all the theories 🙀"

Starstruck Over Paula Abdul

Taylor Swift/Instagram

In 2019, Swift posted a photo of her and her cats backstage with Paula Abdul at the Billboard Music Awards. She jokingly captioned the shot, "I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic."

Cat Kisses

Taylor Swift/Instagram

On Christmas Day, Swift posted a cuddly photo of her and Meredith, captioning it, "Purry Christmas" with a pink heart.

Captain Olivia Benson

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift has often documented her cats sitting in funny poses, including this snapshot of Olivia from 2020, which she captioned, "Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-"

Snuggles with Mom

Taylor Swift/Instagram

For National Cat Day, Swift couldn't resist sharing this black-and-white photo of her and her pet. "Hug your cat today," she wrote alongside the image. "Or don’t, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. 😸😸😸👱🏻‍♀️"

Happy Boxing Day

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift perfectly celebrated Boxing Day with a snap of her cat inside a box.

Backstage Hangs

Taylor Swift/Instagram

When Ilsey Juber, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose visited her backstage at the Reputation Stadium Tour, Swift documented the moment by taking a selfie with Olivia. "Some purrfect friends came to see the show. 💗💗💗💗💗," she captioned the photo.

A Lazy Day Off

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Amid her busy Reputation tour schedule, Swift posted this photo of Olivia taking a nap, writing, "Me the day after a show."

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift and Olivia showed off their bright blue eyes in this cute selfie shared by the singer in 2017.

Stretching It Out

Taylor Swift/Instagram

"We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo," Swift captioned this photo of Olivia showing off her moves.

Daydreaming

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift cuddled up to Meredith as she "daydreamed" about playing Manchester in 2018.

Paw-tiently Waiting

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Meredith looked out onto the ocean as she waited for the release of Swift's new album in 2017. "Waiting for #reputation like...," Swift captioned the snap.

She Wears Her Heart on Her Ears

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift donned Olivia earrings and the perfect cat eye in this cute selfie with her fur baby. "Olivia just realized I’m wearing earrings of her face," she captioned the photo of Olivia with a shocked face.

Feline Fine

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift hilariously captioned this photo of Meredith wrapped in a blanket, "A purrito."

