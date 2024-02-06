Taylor Swift's April 19 Album Release Date Makes So Much Sense Based on What Happened With Joe Alwyn That Day
Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19, and that date does not appear to have been randomly chosen out of a hat. Fans were quick to notice several things about this date—first and foremost, that it was the day Taylor went to dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds last year (right after her breakup) and Ryan (along with Taylor's brother Austin) proceeded to unfollow her ex Joe Alwyn:
so austin and ryan both unfollowed joe today, interesting… pic.twitter.com/Mm2rW179qR
— Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 20, 2023
Meanwhile, April 19 is also considered the date the American Revolution began, which is slightly!!! considering fans think Taylor's album is about breaking up with Joe (who she lived with for a time in England) and has a track literally called "So Long, London."
Oh, and on top of THAT, fans clocked that April 19 is also Poetry And The Creative Mind Day.
Like!!!!
joe alwyn welcome to your tape pic.twitter.com/XLwcny8oWg
— kerem (@minisortlu) February 6, 2024
Soooo, yeah, chances of this being a randomly selected release date? Slim to none. Anyway, if you're in the mood to analyze more things, here's TTPD track list:
Side A
Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
The Tortured Poets Department
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
Down Bad
Side B
So Long, London
But Daddy I Love Him
Fresh Out the Slammer
Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)
Side C
Guilty as Sin?
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
loml
Side D
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Alchemy
Clara Bow
Bonus Track: The Manuscript
